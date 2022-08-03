InsCorp Reports Q2 Profits Driven by Loan Growth

Nashville-Based Lender Adds Local Bank Investor to its Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsCorp, parent company to INSBANK (OTCQX:IBTN), reported a second quarter net profit of $2,247,000 or, $0.78 per share, representing a 64.1% increase over the second quarter of 2021. Year-to-date earnings are $5,451,000, or $1.90 per share. Net interest income for the quarter was $5,883,000, which was a 20.5% increase over the prior year same quarter, and a 15.9% increase over the first quarter of 2022. Loan growth of $45 million for the quarter contributed to the expansion of both net interest margin and operating income. Operating income, excluding non-recurring items and one-time gains, was $2,837,000, as compared to $2,097,000 during the first quarter of the year. "Our team developed a robust loan pipeline in the early part of the year, and the second quarter saw those efforts come to fruition", said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "Loan demand has been well-balanced between both local businesses and healthcare borrowers nationwide thru our Medquity division," Rieniets continued.

(PRNewsfoto/INSBANK) (PRNewswire)

Interest-bearing deposit balances decreased modestly during the quarter, while transaction account balances increased. The cost of interest-bearing funding was 0.71%, increasing from 0.69% the prior quarter. The slight increase in funding cost came at a time when the Fed had increased overnight rates by 100 basis points. Quarterly operating expenses of $3,159,000 equated to 1.73% of assets, and contributed to an efficiency ratio of 42.6%, which compares favorably to the bank's historical peer group average. Asset quality measures remained strong with non-performing assets of 0.40% and past due loans totaling 0.03%. "It goes without saying that we're navigating uncertainty in this economy, with an unprecedented combination of inflationary pressures, on-going supply chain disruption; and perils of a geo-political crisis in Europe," said Jim Rieniets. "Historically INSBANK has held a steady hand in extending credit, and plans to be a consistent partner to our customers as we head into uncharted waters."

Recently InsCorp, Inc. shareholders elected Hope Lundt to join the company's board of directors at its annual meeting. Ms. Lundt has more than 30 years' experience in the financial industry and is a graduate of Vanderbilt University. Today, she serves as managing partner and fund manager for Spence Limited, LP, an investment partnership established by John Spence 30 years ago. "Our board and members of management are pleased that Hope is part of the INSBANK team," said Mike Qualls, chairman of InsCorp. "Her depth of experience and knowledge of the financial services industry will enhance our board-level resources as the bank continues to innovate, grow scale economies, and navigate changes to the industry playing field," Qualls continued. Ms. Lundt was elected by InsCorp shareholders to serve a three-year term expiring in 2025.

Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include

Loans grew $62.6 million or 11.7% as of June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021 .

Total assets grew $57 million or 8.7% as of June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021 .

Non-interest bearing deposits grew $9.8 million or 12.04% during the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 .

Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 , slightly higher than 1.64% for the same period in 2021 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.34%.

Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 0.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 decreasing from 0.98% for the same period in 2021.

Assets per employee remained strong at $15.58 million , compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.83 million .

The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 11.72%, while total risk-based capital was 12.97%.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.43%.

Annualized return on tangible common equity was 19.33% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 .

Tangible book value increased to $20.38 on June 30, 2022 from $18.04 at June 30, 2021 .

The percentage of loans past due and non-accrual to gross loans was 0.43% comparing favorably to peer of 0.76%.

There were $58,000 in net recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) reflected a loss on the securities portfolio partially offset by gains on interest rate swaps held by the bank for interest rate risk purposes, resulting in a $401,000 decrease in AOCI for the three months ended June 30, 2022 .

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)





































June 30,





June 30,













2022





2021 Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents





$ 3,542





$ 15,785 Interest Bearing Deposits







43,927





57,637 Securities









35,087





16,093























Loans









597,190





534,574 Allowance for Loan Losses





(8,552)





(7,225) Net Loans









588,638





527,349























Premises and Equipment, net





13,167





13,437 Bank Owned Life Insurance





13,557





12,486 Restricted Equity Securities





10,152





8,630 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net





1,091





1,091 Other Assets









8,172





7,640























Total Assets









$ 717,333





$ 660,148























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Liabilities



















Deposits





















Non-interest-bearing







$ 91,175





$ 81,376

Interest-bearing







472,536





452,422

Total Deposits







563,711





533,798























Federal Home Loan Bank Advances





58,010





40,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund



-





14,070 Subordinated Debentures





17,500





15,000 Line of Credit









5,000







Federal Funds Purchased





10,562





- Other Liabilities







2,769





3,190 Total Liabilities









657,552





606,058























Shareholders' Equity



















Common Stock







32,426





31,585

Treasury Stock







(3,180)





(663)

Accumulated Retained Earnings





30,354





22,666

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

181





502

Total Stockholders' Equity





59,781





54,090 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity



$ 717,333





$ 660,148























Tangible Book Value







$ 20.38





$ 18.04

























InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021























Interest Income



$ 6,849

$ 6,122

$ 12,862

$ 11,998 Interest Expense



966

1,241

1,901

2,672 Net Interest Income



5,883

4,881

10,961

9,326 Provision for Loan Losses



300

375

445

1,025 Non-Interest Income



















Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 54

60

111

119

Bank Owned Life Insurance

80

61

159

121

Gain on Security Sales

-

-

-

62

Other





279

346

500

583 Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and Benefits



1,913

1,702

3,948

3,356

Occupancy and equipment

402

319

835

644

Data Processing



167

146

321

293

Marketing and Advertising

129

108

257

208

Other





548

508

1,115

1,011 Net income from Operations

2,837

2,190

4,810

3,674























Gain on Interest Rate Hedges

323

(198)

2,839

245 Interest Expense-Holding Co. Debt

238

239

471

478 Income Before Income Taxes

2,922

1,753

7,178

3,441 Income Tax Expense



(675)

(384)

(1,727)

(782) Net Income





$ 2,247

$ 1,369

$ 5,451

$ 2,659























Return on Weighted Average Common Shares $ 0.78

$ 0.47

$ 1.90

$ 0.91

























View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INSBANK