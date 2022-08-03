Inception Fertility™ Partners with Carter's to Launch Campaign to Help Aspiring Parents Make Dreams Come True

A Dream Come True aims to educate aspiring parents on fertility options, provide support and hope to families on their journeys to parenthood

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility™, North America's largest provider of comprehensive fertility services, and Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, today announces the launch of A Dream Come True, a venture to destigmatize infertility, raise awareness around financial accessibility to fertility care and help aspiring parents understand their fertility options.

In partnership with The Prelude Network® and Bundl Fertility™ – key members of Inception's growing ecosystem of patient-centered fertility care – A Dream Come True will provide the opportunity for one aspiring parent/couple to build their own family with a chance to win a free fertility journey through the A Dream Come True giveaway. Timed to one of the busiest known birth months, when birth announcements are taking over social media, A Dream Come True runs from August 1 through August 31, 2022, demonstrating support and compassion for all aspiring parents and their journeys to grow their families.

"Inception Fertility recognizes there are several paths to parenthood and for far too many, financial accessibility can be a barrier in accessing the treatments they need to build the families they deserve," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "We are honored to partner with Carter's on A Dream Come True and continue our mission of destigmatizing infertility, reducing those barriers and providing support to aspiring parents."

"Being a parent is the most rewarding experience, but I know first-hand the obstacles many aspiring parents face getting there," says Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing for Carter's. "While it may not have been the path my wife and I anticipated, we can relate to the challenges hopeful parents face on their journey to parenthood. The opportunity to partner with Inception Fertility on A Dream Come True allows Carter's to provide support well before the traditional nine months begins and continue to be with parents through every milestone after."

Beginning August 1, 2022, people are encouraged to participate in A Dream Come True by entering Inception's the A Dream Come True sweepstakes for their chance to win a free fertility package. In addition to a grand prize winner, 25 runners-up will win a complimentary consultation with a fertility expert. Entries can be made until August 31, 2022, and the winners will be announced the week of September 1, 2022.

For more information, please visit inceptionfertility.com/adreamcometrue.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility ™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science, and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Its growing family of national organizations is an ecosystem of care, which touches every part of the fertility journey including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility. Through this unique ecosystem, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About Carter's, Inc.

Carter's, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through nearly 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com , www.oshkosh.com , www.cartersoshkosh.ca , and www.carters.com.mx . The Company's Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter's is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com .

