Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Stanton Carpet Corp.'s Acquisition of Floors 2000, Inc.

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanton Carpet Corp. ("Stanton"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), has acquired Floors 2000, Inc. ("Floors 2000"). Located in Pensacola, FL, Floors 2000 is a designer and supplier of luxury vinyl plank and tile. Floors 2000 has a distribution facility in Pensacola, FL. For more information, please visit www.floors2000.com.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Stanton: Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, Stanton is a leading designer and supplier of premium branded carpet, rugs and luxury vinyl plank. For more information, please visit www.stantoncarpet.com.

