CONTEMPORARY ART INSTALLATIONS, SPECIAL EXHIBITION & FEATURED GALLERY PRESENTATION

WHAT:

Objects of Art & American Indian/Tribal Santa Fe 2022 is a one-of-a-kind art prism of peoples, times and places with a special focus this year on spectacular contemporary and indigenous art. Visitors will discover two art installations including one from Jason Baerg hot off his enormous success at Art Toronto, a special exhibition, and a featured gallery presentation. Akoota ooshchi ka tapihk / Viewpoint Jason Baerg is a Cree-Métis curator, educator, and visual artist. He pushes new boundaries in digital interventions in drawing, painting and new media installation. Fazakas Gallery will display Baerg's laser cut painting (ladder) installation series, alongside a new series of print works. Baerg uses unique ways in emergent 2D, 3D, interactive, immersive and fabrication technologies to envision Indigenous futurities through expansive visual forms and immersive optical experience. Multidisciplinary Cree-Metis sensation Jason Baerg art installation presented by Fazakas Gallery Shake Rattle & Roll "Rattles are spiritually sacred instruments used by the majority of North American Indians. Rattles are used in religious ceremonies, rituals, feasts, and healing ceremonies as well as social dances and gatherings. Rattles are used as a form of communications, through prayer and ritual, with the spirits. The rattles that I make are an extension of this tradition intended to reflect the use of 21st century materials in making contemporary rattles from modern sources." Richard Glazer Danay—highly-regarded multimedia artist--art installation presented by Trotta-Bono Contemporary Looking Forward Through The Past: Contemporary Native American Art Native artists today are rooted in tradition but create dynamic cross-cultural dialogues examining our past and reinterpreting our shared future. This exhibition connects early transitional artists such as Stephen Mopope and Pop Chalee to formative artists of the 20th century such as Fritz Scholder and George Morrison with important artists of today such as Jaune Quick-to-See Smith and Tony Abeyta. Through these diverse voices, we witness a continuing narrative of ancestral knowledge and cutting-edge progress. Trotta-Bono Contemporary presents a special exhibition of these integral figures of the 20th and 21st Century Solo Exhibition by Rande Cook Rande Cook is a multimedia artist born in culture-rich Alert Bay. With the strong teachings from his grandparents about culture and the sacred ceremonies of Potlatch, Cook became an accomplished singer and dancer and learned the values of life and culture that prepared him to be a strong leader. He carries two chieftainships: the Hamatam/Seagull, and the Gigalgam, both from the ancient ancestor Kwanusila/Thunderbird. Fazakas Gallery features Rande Cook