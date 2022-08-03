AXA UK&I Selects Cognizant as a Technology Partner to Support part of its IT Operations

Cognizant will operate, streamline and digitally enable part of the insurer's legacy IT environment in its UK and Ireland businesses

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant today announced that it has been selected by AXA UK & Ireland as a technology partner to help consolidate, modernize and manage part of its IT operations. AXA UK & Ireland is transforming its technology ecosystem to create a more digitally-enabled, modern and agile IT environment that is data-rich, secure and sustainable with lower overall cost.

Under the new multi-year agreement, Cognizant will provide multi-faceted managed services and cloud migration services, helping AXA UK & Ireland to create a platform to continually improve its customer experience with more intuitive and secure digital channels. Cognizant will provide integrated IT services spanning service desk support and maintenance, end-user computing, application development and maintenance, cloud operations, and IT infrastructure management.

"AXA UK & Ireland's priority is providing customers with the choice and flexibility that meets their insurance needs. The foundation to deliver that is a modern, digital IT infrastructure that enables us to make data-driven business decisions," said Shali Vasudeva, chief operating officer, AXA UK & Ireland. "Cognizant's track record, expertise and behaviors in helping organizations simplify delivery and manage IT environments were the primary factors in choosing them as a technology partner."

"Digitally-enabled IT is critical for delivering better customer experience, bringing innovations to market faster and reducing overall cost," said Rob Walker, president, Global Growth Markets, Cognizant. "We're honored to have been selected by AXA UK & Ireland to help transform their legacy environment and to support them in enabling technology to achieve better business outcomes. This new partnership builds on our strong momentum as a leader in helping global insurance clients meet their ambitions."

Global analyst firms continually recognize Cognizant for its industry leadership across sectors. Analysts highlight the company's client partnerships, scalability, digital capabilities and expertise as key drivers of Cognizant's leadership. Learn more about Cognizant's insurance services here.

About AXA

For more information on AXA UK & Ireland please visit www.axa.co.uk and www.axa.ie

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

