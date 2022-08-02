PATRÓN® Tequila Makes Its First Foray into the Metaverse with "Summer Made Sensational: A PATRÓN Pop-Up Series"

An Immersive Cocktail Quest in Decentraland this August that Allows Fans a Chance to Win a Vibrant Escape to Punta Mita

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, is entering the metaverse this summer for the first time with "Summer Made Sensational: A PATRÓN Pop-Up Series." The experience will offer tequila enthusiasts a vibrant escape through a unique cocktail-themed journey in Decentraland, a 3D virtual world browser-based platform.

"As a leader in the tequila category, innovation has always been essential to the core of PATRÓN Tequila which is why we are excited to embark on this unique, virtual journey in Decentraland," said Kathy Parker, President & Global Chief Marketing Officer of PATRÓN. "At PATRÓN, we celebrate creative communities like the metaverse that bring people together in a digital world. With this new venture, we hope to spark curiosity, creativity and connection this summer while offering our tequila fans a new way to experience the mastery behind our brand."

This entry into the metaverse is a natural progression for the brand after its initial venture into Web 3.0 through its first-ever NFT, PATRÓN Chairman's Reserve. "Summer Made Sensational: A PATRÓN Pop-Up Series" embraces the ever-growing metaverse with a captivating, virtual reality adventure and bar takeover experience inspired by three refreshingly perfect cocktails from PATRÓN - the PATRÓN Perfect Paloma, PATRÓN Silver & Soda, and PATRÓN Añejo Highball. US residents 21 and older will help bartenders find the essential ingredients needed for making each drink in three cocktail-themed quests, while also having the opportunity to explore limited time pop-ups and unlock exclusive PATRÓN NFT wearables.

When entering the PATRÓN experience, metaverse fans will automatically arrive at the first cocktail-inspired location and be greeted by a PATRÓN host. A PATRÓN bartender will then detail each journey that centers around sourcing different ingredients to make a refreshingly perfect cocktail at all three locations - Jazz Club, Flamingos and Metaverse Festival. Following the successful completion of each quest, participants will portal to the next bar to take on a whole new cocktail mission.

U.S. residents who successfully complete all three challenges will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize — a once in a lifetime trip to Punta Mita, Mexico and a rare mythic wearable within the metaverse.

The PATRÓN grand prize will include:

Exclusive access to mythic PATRÓN summer shades

Travel for two people from the United States to Punta Mita, Mexico

4-night accommodation in a luxe three-bedroom condo for two people in Punta Mita

Three meals provided a day (alcohol is not included)

Unlimited golf and golf cart usage at Punta Mita Golf Courses during the stay

Use of Punta Mita Ocean Sports aquatic equipment ie. Surf boards, SUP boards, kayaks, etc.

Metaverse users can participate in this virtual vibrant escape hosted by PATRÓN through www.patrontequilaverse.com during two weekends this month, August 12-14 and/or August 19-21 from Friday 5pm EST to Monday 4am EST. A grand prize will be awarded each weekend of the PATRÓN events. For official grand prize rules, please visit https://fooji.info/foojipatron .

Learn how to experience the smooth and delicious taste of PATRÓN Tequila IRL with Drizly and look no further than the following line-up of refreshingly perfect PATRÓN cocktails to enjoy while journeying through the "Summer Made Sensational: A PATRÓN Pop-Up Series." Fans are encouraged to share their metaverse adventures on social through #PatronTequilaverse.

PATRÓN Perfect Paloma

Ingredients:

1.5 oz PATRÓN Reposado

3 oz Fresh grapefruit juice

.5 oz Agave syrup (1:1)

.5 oz Fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 oz Sparkling water

+ Sugar and salt for rim

+ Grapefruit wedge for garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients except sparkling water in a shaker tin and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a sugar and salt rimmed Collins glass. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

PATRÓN Silver & Soda

Ingredients:

2 oz PATRÓN Silver

3 oz Soda

+ Lime wedge for garnish

Method:

Combine ingredients in an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge to finish.

PATRÓN Añejo Highball

Ingredients:

1.5 oz PATRÓN Añejo

5 oz Club Soda

+ Orange twist for garnish

Method:

Fill a highball or collins glass with ice and then add PATRÓN Añejo and club soda. Stir gently from the bottom up and garnish with an expressed peel of orange.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com . The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

*IWSR 2021 Global Database

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY. ©2022. PATRÓN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS.

