Octo Works with AWS to Deliver Data Mesh Solutions for Federal Government Organizations

Octo is working with AWS to offer its data mesh solutions to federal government customers seeking to source, manage, access, and further protect critical analytical data at scale.

RESTON, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Octo announced today they are working to deliver their data mesh solutions to federal customers with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through this effort, Octo will support multiple federal customers seeking to transform into data-driven enterprises and enhance mission value realized from their data analytics investments. This effort will be supported by AWS to develop tailored solutions and service offerings and enhance existing solutions such as Octo's Data Mesh offering.

(PRNewsfoto/B3 Group) (PRNewswire)

Cindy Walker, Octo's Vice President, Data Center of Excellence, said, "Octo's innovative data mesh solution leverages AWS analytics services like Amazon Redshift, Amazon QuickSight, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon EMR, and AWS Glue in a robust, self-service data platform to enable federal government organizations to adopt a new paradigm for meeting the increasing demands for critical analytics data at scale. Together, we are delivering outcomes that increase data value and mission agility by helping agencies embrace product thinking and manage data as a product."

Octo and AWS will also work to develop solutions covering the entire data life cycle including effective ingestion, discoverability, and analytics. Mehul Sanghani, CEO of Octo said, "We are pleased to further work with AWS whom we've had a relationship with for several years. Working together to determine the future of Octo's Data Mesh solution is a recipe for success, not just for Octo and AWS, but for federal customers who depend on us to bring next-gen solutions to their most complex challenges."

Octo is using oLabs™ its cutting-edge facility in Reston, Virginia, to address customers' most pressing issues with innovative emerging technology solutions in real time. To learn more about why federal organization need data mesh now, register for the upcoming BrightTalk webinar scheduled for August 18, 2022.

About Octo

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government's most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don't just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission and service first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, Open Source, and Data Science solutions, collaborating to solve customers' pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octo.us.

CONTACT:

Ethan Meurlin,

VP, Marketing & Corporate Partnerships,

Octo,

ethan.meurlin@octo.us,

M: 571-271-5349

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Octo