NFP Appoints Pamela Derksen as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced the hiring of Pamela Derksen as deputy chief compliance officer for NFP in Canada. In this role, Derksen will develop corporate policies and procedures and represent NFP to Canadian regulators. Derksen will report to NFP's Suzanne Spradley, senior vice president, chief compliance officer, associate general counsel.

"I'm excited to welcome Pam to NFP and our growing team in Canada," said Spradley. "Pam has a proven ability to interpret the impact of complex regulations and assess emerging legislation and trends across the insurance landscape. She will be a tremendous asset to our clients who will benefit from knowing that we continue to run our business in a compliant and ethical manner."

Derksen joins NFP from Cowan Insurance Group, where she served as vice president, brokering and insurance relationships, Personal and Commercial. Prior to this, she was the vice president, operations, Broker Policy and Administration Systems, for Economical Insurance. In all, Derksen brings 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, from commercial underwriting in western Canada to a variety of operational and corporate leadership roles with large national carriers.

In addition to earning her bachelor's degree in economics and political science from the University of Calgary and a Certificate in Executive Leadership from McMaster University, Derksen holds both the Chartered Insurance Professional and the Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional designations from the Insurance Institute of Southern Alberta. She is also a board member of the Oxford-Elgin Child and Youth Centre.

"I'm thrilled to join NFP in Canada and be part of an organization where I feel I can make a meaningful contribution by helping clients stay informed about pending legislation," said Derksen. "As a growing international brokerage, NFP has assembled a great team of professionals and is well positioned for continued success in the Canadian market."

