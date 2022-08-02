King & Spalding Adds Senior Financial Disputes and Regulatory Litigator Matthew Biben in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Biben, a leading litigator who focuses on banking, regulatory and enforcement matters, has joined King & Spalding as a partner in its New York office. Biben was most recently a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he was Co-Chair of its Financial Institutions Practice Group.

Matthew Biben (Source: K&S) (PRNewswire)

Biben represents individuals, financial institutions and FinTech companies in a broad array of civil disputes, securities and bankruptcy litigation, and complex matters involving regulators. He regularly handles internal, domestic and international investigations and acts as counsel in litigated disputes with government agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Federal Reserve Board (FRB), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), State Attorneys General and various foreign regulators.

"Matt has built a stellar career, with experience at the upper echelons of government, the world's largest banks and private practice, making him an outstanding addition to our team," said Andy Bayman, head of the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "Matt's diverse litigation practice, in-depth understanding of the banking and regulatory environment, commercial acumen and legal prowess offer clients outstanding counsel and successful resolutions to their most critical issues."

Prior to joining Gibson Dunn, Biben was a partner and co-lead of the Banking Industry Group at Debevoise & Plimpton. He was previously General Counsel for JPMorgan Chase Consumer & Community Banking and Deputy General Counsel and Global Head of Litigation at The Bank of New York Mellon. Before this, Biben served in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division and was an Assistant District Attorney in the New York County District Attorney's Office.

"King & Spalding has tremendously impressive disputes and regulatory practices with a prominent emphasis on financial institutions, and this aligns perfectly with my background," Biben added. "The firm was an obvious choice of platform for me. I look forward to joining the team and contributing to the firm's litigation prowess and strength in the financial institutions sector."

Biben is a Benchmark Litigation "Litigation Star" and is recommended nationally by Chambers USA and The Legal 500 US.

Biben received his undergraduate degree from Cornell University, where he is now a Trustee. He earned his J.D. from University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he now sits on the Board of Advisors and has served as an Adjunct Professor of Law for the last 28 years, teaching seminars in legal philosophy, federal crime, and corporate law and governance.

Biben is a member of the Board of Directors of the American Arbitration Association and is an active member of the New York legal community, serving as a commissioner on the State of New York Commission on Judicial Nomination and sitting on the boards of the New York Legal Assistance Group, the New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, and the New York Law Journal's Board of Editors.

