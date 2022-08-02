ERC to Support the NASA JETS II $3.9B Contract

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ERC will continue supporting the JSC Engineering, Technology and Science (JETS) II contract at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, as part of the Jacobs team. The 10-year contract begins Oct. 1, 2022 and has a maximum value of approximately $3.9 billion. The team is scheduled to begin contract transition on Aug. 1. Under this new contract, ERC will provide engineering, scientific and technical services in support of NASA's human spaceflight activities, including engineering design, development and sustainment; technology development; and test services, analysis and assessment.

"Our partnership with Jacobs to provide support at JSC began in 2005, having now been a member of the Jacobs team on three consecutive contracts," said Tom Colatosti, CEO of ERC. "Johnson Space Center is critical to both today's space programs and the next generation of space exploration and science. Our efforts on the JETS II contract will support NASA to continue learning more about the universe and driving a more connected and sustainable future."

The JETS II contract also includes laboratory and facility operation and maintenance for the JSC Engineering Directorate; and planetary missions research, physical science research, astromaterial curation; laboratory and facility operation and maintenance for the JSC Exploration Integration and Science Directorate; as well as engineering and related services for other JSC organizations and government agencies.

This win builds on ERC's efforts already underway providing engineering, technical and scientific expertise at the Kennedy Space Center and Marshall Space Flight Center. ERC has helped NASA stay at the forefront of exploration and space since ERC's infancy in 1989, and now will continue to work side by side with NASA to support the future of human space exploration.

ERC is a leading provider of mission-critical engineering, technical and consulting services to the space and defense markets. For over 30 years, ERC has worked closely with such customers as the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and other high-tech governmental entities on missions of national importance. ERC's solutions combine precise engineering, innovative technologies, deep subject-matter expertise, firsthand mission understanding, and long-term customer knowledge to deliver the critical advantage needed to solve critical challenges. ERC's 2,000 employees share a collaborative culture built on commitment, integrity, teamwork, respect, and uncompromising performance, which enables best-in-class service and solutions for the company's customers. For more information, visit www.erc.us.

