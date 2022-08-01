REGENATIVE LABS AND AAPC ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO FURTHER HEALTHCARE COMPLIANCE

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs, a leading HCT/P manufacturer, and AAPC, the nation's largest medical coding, training, and certification association, are pleased to announce a strategic healthcare compliance collaboration. By combining AAPC's medical training and credentialing expertise with Regenative Labs' human tissue allografts, together both organizations will support the pioneering of the first Wharton's jelly allografts to be assigned a Q code and be approved for application directly to a defect using a syringe.

Regenative Labs (PRNewswire)

"This is an important step in furthering the mission of educating providers and elevating healthcare outcomes and we're proud to be a part of it," shared AAPC CEO, Bevan Erickson.

Regenative Labs received approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to cover CoreText™ and ProText™, the first Wharton's jelly allograft products recognized as a 361 HCT/P by CMS regulated under 21CFR 1271.10, establishing a new Level II HCPCS code Q4246 "CoreText or ProText, per cc." According to CMS, both solutions provide the extracellular matrix needed for the infiltration, attachment, and proliferation of cells required to repair damaged tissue. They are typically used for muscle and cartilage tears and help repair damaged tissue due to wounds and tissue defects and are applied directly to the defect using a syringe.

Regenative Labs, now seeking to collaborate to further HCT/P compliance, recognizes the value AAPC brings to the healthcare industry as the world's leading healthcare association, with more than 200,00 members and 30+ years of supporting healthcare professionals, providers, payers, and health systems

AAPC will deliver healthcare providers important coding resources, including full skeletal illustrations and applicable DX codes for Regenative Labs Wharton's jelly allografts products for specialties, including Orthopedics, Pain Management, Podiatry, and Rheumatology. In addition, AAPC will create a customized web-based training module to ensure providers understand how to utilize more specific homologous applications with current DX codes to support accurate procedural reimbursement for these products.

"We look forward to the clarity this collaboration will bring to the market allowing proper documentation of homologous use applications," said Regenative Labs CEO Tyler Barrett.

Regenative Labs firmly believes that no other organization understands coding regulations and documentation requirements better than AAPC, leading AAPC to be the right partner for this important project.

About AAPC: AAPC's mission is to advance the business of healthcare by providing professional training, industry-standard certifications, and comprehensive solutions to individuals and organizations across medical coding, billing, auditing, compliance, and practice management. As the most trusted source for driving accuracy, profitability, and peace of mind, AAPC helps healthcare organizations reach the full potential of their revenue cycle. Learn more at AAPC's website: www.aapc.com

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides effective, non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs has a laser-focused, expert product research and development team which follows FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines. Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regenative Labs