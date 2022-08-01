Cooper Housing Institute Awards $50,000 Grant to University of California, Santa Barbara

Grant provides financial relief for students struggling to find affordable housing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cooper Housing Institute, a nonprofit organization that supports research and programs that address housing affordability and homelessness in the United States, announced today that it has awarded the University of California, Santa Barbara, with a $50,000 grant. The grant will fund the Housing Voucher Program and Housing Advocate Program for students in financial and housing crises.

Cooper Housing Institute Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cooper Housing Institute) (PRNewswire)

"It has become more important than ever for the Cooper Housing Institute to continue offering support to anyone struggling to afford housing," said Cooper Housing Institute's co-founder, Wilfred Cooper Jr. "We support UCSB's housing programs, and similar programs across the country, to help combat the rising threat of homelessness."

The University of California, Santa Barbara, will allocate part of the funds to their Housing Voucher Program. This voucher program allows UCSB to rehouse and offer rent support to students suffering housing emergencies. This program is in place to assess the needs of students, identifying those who might be experiencing systematic financial difficulties so they can be directed to additional resources.

The remaining funds will be contributed towards their Housing Advocate Program. This program employs two undergraduate Housing Advocates who will represent students experiencing housing insecurity. The Housing Advocates are available to all UCSB students struggling to find affordable housing, and will assist students to find nearby housing, help them navigate leases, and connect students with additional resources and community housing programs.

About Cooper Housing Institute

The Cooper Housing Institute is a private 501(c)(3) foundation founded in 2018 by the Cooper family, whose commitment to affordable housing spans 50 years. The foundation strives to make housing a priority in the United States by supporting research, education and programs that address housing affordability and homelessness. The organization focuses on the root causes of the shortage of affordable housing and chronic homelessness across the nation, and aims to focus on objective, fact-driven research that brings often divergent groups together to embrace common sense solutions. The Cooper Housing Institute was formed by Will N. Cooper Sr. and Will N. Cooper Jr., leaders of Irvine, California-based WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry. To learn more, visit https://cooperhousinginstitute.org/.

