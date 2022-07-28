Purple Heart Foundation Will Host its Inaugural 5K Charity Event on Purple Heart Day!

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one hundred individual runners and walkers are expected to join together at Mt. Vernon Trail in Alexandria, VA. commemorating Purple Heart Day, Sunday August 7th, 2022 to raise funds for and promote awareness of the struggles combat wounded veterans suffering from PTSD face when they return home. The charity race will be hosted by The Purple Heart Foundation. This event will include a clothing donation drop off location with our Greendrop partner,as well as a brief awards reception, and more! The proceeds of this event will fund Purple Heart Foundation's core Veteran support programs:Critical Assistance Grants, Academic scholarships, Service dog program, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) resources.

The mission of the Purple Heart Foundation is to holistically enhance the quality of life of all veterans and their families, providing them with direct service and fostering an environment of comradery and goodwill among combat-wounded veterans. Donate to the Purple Heart Foundation to help support veterans in need of crucial resources. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to announce this annual event . We welcome both runners and walkers to support our honorable cause of enhancing the lives of our veterans and their families. Our intention is to both raise funds for Veterans wounded in combat as well as raise awareness of the serious issues they face when they return home." Says CEO, Steve Ruckman. This event dovetails financial support with exercise, a combination that helps our veterans with their physical and mental health. The act of exercising can improve one's cardiovascular health and can also improve mental health by reducing PTSD and depression symptoms. Purple Heart Foundation is committed to hosting events like their annual 5k and charity golf tournament as a way to encourage a healthy lifestyle through the comradery of other veterans and supporters.

Registration for the Purple Heart 5K will be $40 through Race Day. Online registration will close on Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm. This event is free to veterans .

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that raises funds to support our nation's veterans and their families. Active for over 60 years, it has funded programs, services, research efforts and more. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life of Purple Heart recipients and other honorably discharged veterans and their families.

For More Information Contact: Aristides Rodriguez

Marketing Coordinator

(703) 635-3531 ext.120

arodriguez@purpleheartfoundation.org

