Patricia Newland, M.D., Announced as Next President and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnityPoint Clinic is pleased to announce that Patricia Newland, M.D., has been named President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UnityPoint Clinic, effective August 14, 2022. Dr. Newland was selected by a committee of leaders and physicians based on her expertise in advancing quality and safety outcomes, as well as her trusted leadership and dedication to elevating the clinician experience.

Patricia Newland, M.D., has been named President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UnityPoint Clinic, effective August 14, 2022. Dr. Newland joined UnityPoint Clinic in 2000 as a board-certified, practicing family physician. She most recently served as Medical Director of Primary Care for UnityPoint Health, where she focused on clinical excellence and best practices for primary care throughout the health system. (PRNewswire)

In this position, Dr. Newland will focus on improving and standardizing quality performance across our enterprise, as well as identifying strategic opportunities across our clinical enterprise.

"I've had the sincere privilege of working alongside Dr. Newland for many years and am confident in her expertise and leadership," said Dr. Andrea White, chair of the UnityPoint Clinic Board of Directors. "As we continue to navigate the pandemic, manage its impact on healthcare professionals and prioritize the overall experience of our patients and team members, I'm thrilled for what the future holds with Dr. Newland leading the way for UnityPoint Clinic."

Dr. Newland joined UnityPoint Clinic in 2000 as a board-certified, practicing family physician. She most recently served as Medical Director of Primary Care for UnityPoint Health, where she focused on clinical excellence and best practices for primary care throughout the health system. Prior to that role, she served as interim President and CEO of UnityPoint Clinic as well as vice president and medical director of the central Iowa UnityPoint Health region.

"Dr. Newland is a highly regarded physician by her colleagues, patients and community members. She's also an exceptional leader and administrator whose knowledge of the field and compassion for others will continue to propel UnityPoint Clinic forward," said Dr. Dave Williams, Chief Clinical Officer of UnityPoint Health. "I'm excited for what she'll accomplish in this new role as our health system remains focused on providing easier and more personal care for all those we serve."

Dr. Newland graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from Iowa State University and received her Medical Degree from the University of Iowa College of Medicine. She completed her residency at the Iowa Lutheran Family Medicine Residency in Des Moines, Iowa. Dr. Newland completed her MBA from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. She is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Clinic is an integrated network of primary care and specialty physicians, advanced practitioners and clinics providing quality health care services to patients and communities in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. With more than 1,100 providers at more than 400 clinic locations, UnityPoint Clinic provides services in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, surgery, cardiology and a wide variety of other specialty services. Part of UnityPoint Health, one of the nation's most integrated health systems, UnityPoint Clinic works with hospitals and home health agencies to provide patient-centered, coordinated care. More at unitypoint.org/unitypoint-clinic.

UnityPoint Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/UnityPoint Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UnityPoint Health