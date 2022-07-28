Bausch + Lomb Launches the #LUMIFYEyeDance Challenge on TikTok

Wink, Blink and Dance with Your Eyes for a Chance to Win a Makeover with Vincent Oquendo, Celebrity Makeup Artist and LUMIFY® Redness Reliever Eye Drops Brand Ambassador, and Participate in LUMIFY® National Sampling Tour

VAUGHAN, ON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the U.S. launch of the #LUMIFYEyeDance Challenge on TikTok.

The #LUMIFYEyeDance will challenge consumers to dance with their eyes to the beat of the LUMIFY® audio track for a chance to win an A-List makeover with celebrity makeup artist and LUMIFY® eye drops brand ambassador, Vincent Oquendo. (PRNewswire)

The #LUMIFYEyeDance will challenge consumers to dance with their eyes to the beat of the LUMIFY® audio track for a chance to win an A-List makeover with celebrity makeup artist and LUMIFY® eye drops brand ambassador, Vincent Oquendo. The $10,500 prize package will include travel and accommodations for two to New York, a $500 AMEX gift card, a "dream kit" featuring products used during the makeover session, and professionally shot photographs to commemorate the event.

"The enthusiasm for LUMIFY is evident on TikTok, where the LUMIFY® hashtag has organically amassed nearly 14 million views to date. We believe the LUMIFY® Eye Dance Challenge will help build upon the existing excitement on TikTok and inspire consumers to celebrate what makes them and their eyes unique," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. "Since we first launched LUMIFY® in May 2018, the product has cultivated a loyal fanbase who praise these eye drops for their ability to significantly reduce redness to help eyes look whiter and brighter in just one minute and last up to eight hours. We look forward to extending this fanbase even further through this exciting new TikTok challenge."

To enter the challenge sweepstakes, which begins on July 25, 2022 and ends on August 31, 2022, consumers must post a video of their eye dance on TikTok set to the LUMIFY® song (found in the TikTok audio library) using the two official hashtags, #LUMIFYEyeDance and #WinIt.1 Prominent TikTok creators will help kick off the challenge by posting their own eye dance and encouraging others to participate.

In addition to the #LUMIFYEyeDance challenge, Bausch + Lomb is also launching a national product sampling tour that will run through four major U.S. metropolitan cities during the month of August. Two day-long pop-up events will occur at each tour location and feature a LUMIFY® branded tiny home. The tiny home will offer visitors a refreshment bar with beverages and treats supplied by popular local chains and interactive experiences, such as mini masterclass sessions taught by prominent local makeup artists. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet local social media influencers and record their TikTok eye dance videos at a selfie station.

The LUMIFY® sampling tour schedule is as follows:

Aug. 5-7, 2022 : Chicago, IL

Aug. 13-14, 2022 : Dallas, TX

Aug. 20-21, 2022 : Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 27-28, 2022 : New York, NY

For more information on the LUMIFY Challenge, search #LUMIFYEyeDance on TikTok. To learn about the LUMIFY® national sampling tour, visit www.lumifydrops.com/samplingtour.

About LUMIFY® Redness Reliever Eye Drops

LUMIFY® is the first and only over-the-counter eye drop formulated with low-dose brimonidine tartrate 0.025% for the treatment of ocular redness. Unlike other redness relievers, LUMIFY® contains a unique formulation that selectively targets redness. In clinical trials, LUMIFY® was shown to have a reduced incidence of side effects common to other redness relievers, like rebound redness and loss of efficacy over time, when used as directed. LUMIFY® is also the No. 1 eye doctor recommended redness reliever eye drop brand with approximately 87% of doctor recommendations.2

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

