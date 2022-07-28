Adore Me Releases Inaugural ESG Report and Provides Blueprint for Sustainability Transformation

Report focuses on data, people, and alliances—outlining short- and long-term goals as

the lingerie brand seeks to make improvements to its impact

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adore Me , known for being the first lingerie brand to bring extended sizing to the market, today published its first ESG (environmental social and governance) report, highlighting how the brand is integrating sustainability into every element of its business and taking a compliance-first approach to critical ESG initiatives. The full report can be found here .

"Adore Me did not launch as a sustainability-focused brand. These efforts started in 2019, and since then, we've been steadily working to rewrite the code that underlies every part of our company in an effort to inject more environmentally conscious ways of doing business," said Morgan Hermand, Adore Me Founder & CEO. "Our mission is to bring sustainable fashion to an increasingly broader and more inclusive customer base. This report is an exercise in bringing transparency across the structure of our organization and shedding light on our approach to tackling critical industry challenges. We are not perfect, but we are improving."

In 2021, Adore Me became a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), pledging to change fashion for good by fostering inclusivity and environmental sustainability in the production, distribution, and marketing of its products. In this ESG report, Adore Me has outlined goals for 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, and 2050—covering all sectors of its business, including product design, raw materials, manufacturing, transport, warehouse logistics, and retail. In establishing these goals, Adore Me pledges to further their sustainability efforts and to hold every stakeholder at the organization accountable to these standards.

"Our guiding principle is that ESG controls must be integrated at every level of an organization. On its surface this report doesn't look a lot different than those you've seen from other companies—yet what's unique for us is that the elements we outline truly drive the way each and every person on our team approaches their work," said Romain Liot, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer at Adore Me. "Our vision is to build a world where customers who might not fit the stereotypical mold of a sustainable fashion consumer have access to products that are made in a better way—without any compromise. The fashion industry can only make meaningful transformations when it takes every customer into consideration—something we need to improve upon as an industry."

Adore Me has deployed a set of tools in the last three years assessing the sustainability of its products' designs, raw material components and manufacturing: AIM (Adore Me Impact Matrix), GAME (Green Adore Me Manufacturing Evaluation), and MAT (Material Assessment Tool). AIM is a tool that assesses the environmental sustainability of a product based on its design and manufacturing attributes, providing a score based on four key impact areas: fiber, waste, water, and chemicals. Through the GAME program, Adore Me scores its manufacturers' social & environmental performance and engages in a collaborative effort to improve their performance over a 2-year period.. MAT measures the environmental impact of Adore Me's key product components.

"We've seen countless fashion brands release ESG reports lately that use tools built to enhance product marketing as opposed to real, transparent assessments," said Camille Oberkampf, an international lawyer who provided counsel around the governance of this ESG report from Adore Me. "Adore Me opted to create its own tools in order to provide a more granular, behind-the-scenes look at its performance and drive the necessary improvements to its impact across its value chain."

This report was prepared using the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, used by 10,000 companies worldwide, as a reference.

Founded in 2011 as a disruptive online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC womenswear brand that serves women of all sizes and budgets. The company is transforming the way people shop with a pioneering try-at-home commerce service that features a variety of apparel categories including and outside of lingerie. As an innovation-driven team, Adore Me is revolutionizing affordable sustainability through cutting-edge technologies and advanced innovations at affordable price points.

