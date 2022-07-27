Fasoo's Zero Trust Data Security Platform Now Available for Purchase in AWS Marketplace

BETHESDA, Md., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fasoo, a leader in Zero Trust Data Security, announced today the availability of the Fasoo Data Security Platform (FDSP) in the AWS Marketplace. Despite massive investments in perimeter, endpoint and application-layer security defenses, data breaches are at all-time highs. Today's hybrid workplace requires a new approach to data loss prevention to close gaps arising from work-from-home and personal devices (BYOD), and address the increasing risk posed by insider threats and third-party collaboration.

"True Zero Trust must extend beyond just access to include controls over the use of the data and universal lifetime monitoring," stated John Herring, President and CEO of Fasoo Inc. "Fasoo's approach uses continuous monitoring to make dynamic, explicit decisions each time a user accesses sensitive files so security and compliance safeguards are persistently enforced no matter where the file travels. Adding our platform into the AWS Marketplace simplifies bringing these capabilities to our customers."

Fasoo's core technology works to protect, control, and track sensitive documents at rest, in transit, and in use throughout the entire document lifecycle. By encrypting files and adding controls over their use, you can limit editing, printing, and sharing of sensitive content with unauthorized users both inside and outside your organization. A content ID embedded with each file provides the ultimate traceability and file monitoring enabling a single, universal log of all file access and usage.

The Fasoo Data Security Platform uses these Zero Trust principles to enable a unified and highly automated capability to discover, classify, protect, govern and monitor sensitive files. Controls are extended and enforced as sensitive files move throughout cloud services and when collaborating and sharing data with internal and external parties.

Fasoo is the partner of choice for some of the world's largest corporations as they look to protect their most valuable data and ensure compliance with privacy regulations.

Through the AWS Marketplace, Fasoo's customers can:

Purchase and provision Fasoo solutions quickly and easily

Use existing AWS spend contracts, protecting AWS discounts

Centralize governance that aligns with policies and compliance requirements

About Fasoo

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that protect, control, trace, analyze and share critical business information securely to reduce insider threats, prevent data breaches and protect intellectual property while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries.

