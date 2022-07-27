Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Fitness Model Ali Lee Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced Ali Lee, fitness model and social media influencer, has joined the HoneyDrip.com platform. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"Ali is absolutely gorgeous" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "HoneyDrip.com has the most beautiful and talented creators. Our recruitment efforts have really attributed to the growth of the site and have helped us stand out against our main competitors, such as OnlyFans."

Ali Lee is a fitness and print model. She has graced the covers of magazines such as FHM and Vous and has been featured in other publications like Maxim and Esquire. Ali is also an entrepreneur, most recently working on a jewelry line that offers custom fit, handmade, zodiac body chains and bracelets. The line is called "Boundless" and can be seen @boundsssssssssss

"I could not be more thankful to be part of the HoneyDrip team" said Ali. "It's nothing but humbling to find myself working with the most innovative and creative humans out there."

Follow Ali on Instagram @therealalilee

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

Follow CMGR on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR

