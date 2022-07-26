Text Request Partners With Angi to Connect Consumers by Text

Home Service Providers using Angi can now automatically text consumers as new quote requests come in.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request , the business text messaging platform built to ignite customer engagement, today announced a new partnership with Angi, a leading platform for finding, hiring and booking home service providers. This partnership will enable connections between home service providers and consumers through text.

Text Request Logo (PRNewsfoto/Text Request) (PRNewswire)

Service pros can now connect their Angi Leads and Text Request accounts, so that texts are automatically sent from their business phone numbers to consumers' cell phones whenever new quote requests come in via Angi. This opens up two-way texting between consumer and service pro. The partnership is expected to create better consumer experiences while enabling service pros to close more sales.

"Home service businesses have been our largest market since the beginning," said Text Request CEO and Co-Founder Brian Elrod. "Angie's List and HomeAdvisor have been standards in this market for decades, and with this partnership and integration with Angi, we'll be able to better serve our growing base of service pros."

Text Request home service users have seen improvements in their lead-to-sales ratios of 100% and higher by adding conversational texting into the sales process.

"When homeowners come to Angi looking to find and hire a pro for their projects, connecting with a pro quickly is a key factor in their hiring decision," said Rupa Mehta, General Manager, Angi. "We are excited to partner with Text Request to give pros another helpful tool."

Existing Text Request customers who want to sign up for Angi Leads services can receive a 25% discount on their first 30 days, and an ongoing 5% quarterly rebate. Existing Angi Leads customers who want to sign up for Text Request can receive a 20% monthly discount on all Text Request subscriptions.

For more information, visit textrequest.com .

