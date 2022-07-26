MASA MTS and PlanSource Partner to Help Brokers & Businesses Offer Robust Benefit Enrollment Options for Their Employees

PLANTATION, Fla., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MASA Medical Transport Solutions (MASA MTS) is proud to announce the newest platform partner, PlanSource, now available for benefit enrollment solutions. PlanSource is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology. Through their user-friendly interface, PlanSource will enable brokers and businesses of all sizes to offer MASA to their employees and help bridge the gap of out-of-pocket costs for emergency medical ground and air transportation in the United States and Canada.

Due to the nature of modern health insurance, there's an almost 80% chance that your employees could be responsible for a large portion of their emergency transportation bill.1 Even if health insurance covers part of the bill, there are many scenarios where it may not cover the total cost. The ambulance that picks them up may be out-of-network, the reason for the trip may not be deemed a medical necessity or they might still have to meet your health insurance deductible. Once a healthcare plan pays its portion, MASA MTS works with providers to ensure that MASA Members incur zero out-of-pocket costs, including coverage for out-of-network charges and healthcare plan co-pays and deductibles.

"Today's workforce demands more from their employers," said Tony Lodovico, Senior Vice President, B2B Sales. "By adding MASA MTS to their benefits enrollment, employers can offer a valuable option and showcase their care for the wellbeing of their employees. We are excited that PlanSource will help us bring this essential coverage to even more employees and their families."

"Benefit diversity is more important than ever as companies combat the incredibly competitive talent landscape. PlanSource's desire is to stock the partner marketplace with plans that help employers attract and retain while helping deliver peace of mind. That's why we see MASA MTS as a great addition," says Bradley Taylor, Chief Strategy Officer at PlanSource.

