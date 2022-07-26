Casa San Matías: The first 100% Mexican tequila company to arrive into the metaverse

The metaverse gets its first blue agave field.

Casa San Matías purchases its first property in the metaverse in The Sandbox

TEQUILA, Mexico, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa San Matías, one of the tequila distilleries with the most tradition in Mexico, brings the first field of blue agave, from a real 100% Mexican company, to The Sandbox, a metaverse that allows users to buy virtual land and customize it with games and playable experiences.

With the purchase of a property on the platform and the development of immersive experiences, the tequila company seeks to innovate and share the tradition of tequila processes on Web3.

Casa San Matías is a Mexican tequila firm founded in 1886 supported entirely by Mexican capital and is currently developing the first blue agave field in the metaverse, a virtual space in which real or fictional situations are recreated so that people can enjoy new experiences. This will allow everyone to experience the process of making the Mexican distillate in an immersive way, exploring spaces through blockchain technologies.

In this unique experience in which Casa San Matías is a pioneer, in addition to learning the history and the processes of each one of the tequilas it has, they will ensure that visitors, when entering the virtual field, are part of the jima (the agave shredding process) and know the different brands of the house. Finally, users will be able to own NFT agave and other key elements in tequila production.

From this moment on, and taking as a reference International Tequila Day, which is celebrated around the world on the third Saturday of July each year, Casa San Matías will begin a process of creation, evolution and constant development for this first agave field in the metaverse. Gradually, new experiences will be added that users can be part of, as well as connect and interact in a fully digital space.

Up to this day, The Sandbox has managed to gather more than 2 million registered users, securing collaborations with more than 165 brands in multiple industries: from technology, video games and music, to entertainment and sports.

Casa San Matías aims to be the link between evolution and tradition, which is why they remain faithful to teach stage of the quality: from the growth and harvest of the agaves, to the distillation and the aging that is carried out in its Hacienda. For images and more information visit www.metaverse.sanmatias.com .

