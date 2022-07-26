Burns & Levinson Represents Ocean Canyon Resorts in Sale to American Adventure Holdings

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson is pleased to announce that it represented client Ocean Canyon Resorts, a leading membership camping company headquartered in Texarkana, Texas, in its acquisition by American Adventure Holdings (AAH), an investment holding company. The acquisition was announced on July 7, 2022.

Ocean Canyon Resorts is the largest private membership camping system in the South Central U.S. For over 15 years, Ocean Canyon Resorts has offered best-in-class amenities, unique charm, and warm southern hospitality at their eight beautiful resort destinations located in the Sun Belt Region. With the acquisition, American Adventure Holdings now owns 17 resort locations in seven states, with approximately 30,000 members.

The Burns & Levinson deal team was led by Corporate and M&A Partner Andrew Merken with assistance from Corporate Associate Naveed Cheraghchi, as well as a number of subject matter experts.

"Interest in camping has skyrocketed over the past few years and it was exciting to work with Ocean Canyon Resorts and its talented management team on this significant growth opportunity for the company," said Merken. "This was a transformative event for the company and we look forward to watching as they expand their market leadership position as part of AAH's growing portfolio in the outdoor travel and leisure industry."

"Andy Merken and the entire Burns & Levinson team were invaluable to us during this entire sale process, and we could not have gotten through it without their guidance, experience and support every step of the way," said Peter Graffman, CEO of Ocean Canyon Resorts.

