7-Eleven Continues Brainfreeze Season with Snack-Inspired Fashion Collabs

IRVING, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep fans feeling hot and staying cool this Brainfreeze Season™, 7-Eleven, Inc. is releasing unexpected and exclusive collaborations with fan-favorite snack and beverage brands to take wardrobes to an ELEVEN. Customers who purchase participating products at 7Eleven®, Speedway® or Stripes® stores can win bespoke apparel and accessories inspired by the snacks they know and love.

Sneakerheads are in for a treat because a few lucky customers will win a custom pair of sweet (and unique!) kicks. (PRNewswire)

Looking for a sole mate? Sneakerheads are in for a treat because a few lucky customers will win a custom pair of sweet (and unique!) kicks, including:

Slurpee® x What the Fanta : Designed by Jake Danklefs of Dank & Co. , these sneakers are adorned with Slurpee drink branding and shapes that mimic splashes of water. : Designed by, these sneakers are adorned with Slurpee drink branding and shapes that mimic splashes of water.

7-Eleven x Dunkaroos™ : Nostalgic for the 90's? These kicks, designed by creative agency partner : Nostalgic for the 90's? These kicks, designed by creative agency partner Select and hand-painted by Tyler Wallach , feature Fred – the mascot for the brand's iconic frozen beverage, surrounded by confetti-like patterns.

Shoe Surgeon x Reese's: These shoes are as irresistible as the candy itself – featuring orange-colored mesh panels, chocolate-hued sides, and a peanut butter-toned ankle panel with a buttoned pocket. These shoes are as irresistible as the candy itself – featuring orange-colored mesh panels, chocolate-hued sides, and a peanut butter-toned ankle panel with a buttoned pocket.

Care more about the 'fit? Customers also have the chance to win a break dancing-inspired Red Bull BC One capsule featuring Fred, complete with a hoodie, drawstring backpack, and hat to encourage fans to dance their way through summer. Or, add some spice with the Flamin' Hot x Braille collection, featuring a crewneck sweatshirt, hat, skateboard and shoes with flame-printed shoelaces.

"Brainfreeze Season is a time for us to help our customers quench their thirst for Slurpee drinks…music…and, of course, fashion," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We know our customers are always on the cutting edge of culture and style, and are looking for ways to get even closer to the brands they love – so what better way to reward our loyal fans than with these one-of-a-kind designs?"

For a chance to win, 7‑Eleven, Speedway or Stripes customers must purchase select items through the 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs or via 7NOW® delivery. Participating products include Big Gulp® fountain beverages, Slurpee drinks, Red Bull, Fanta, Reese's, Dunkaroos, all Doritos, Ruffles and Cheetos varieties, and more. Better yet, when customers purchase the product featured on their 7-Eleven and Speedway app each week, they earn double entries for double the chance to win*.

For more details on how fashionistas can land the season's hottest looks, visit 7-Eleven.com/Catch-The-Collab or download the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Begins 5/25/22 at 12:00:01am CT & ends 9/6/22 at 11:00:00 pm CT. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States or DC who are 13+ years old (minors must have parental consent to participate). Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full rules, free and other methods of entry, full prize details, and restrictions, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/SZN-22 .

Customers also have the chance to win a break dancing-inspired Red Bull BC One capsule. (PRNewswire)

7-Eleven, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/7-Eleven, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

