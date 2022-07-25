Topgolf Set To Welcome Players to First Venue in Washington

Highly anticipated, multilevel entertainment destination in Renton prepares to serve Greater Seattle area

DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topgolf Entertainment Group, a global sports and golf entertainment company, is set to open its 78th global venue in Renton, Washington, on July 29.

Topgolf’s Renton venue will open its doors on Friday, July 29. (PRNewswire)

"Bringing our technology-enabled golf experience to Players across the Greater Seattle area where tech is at the center of everything is something we have been looking forward to for many years," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. "As we open the doors of our outdoor venue for the first time in the state of Washington, we look forward to welcoming to the community more ways to play the game of golf in their own way."

The new Topgolf in Renton will welcome Players to a three-level, open-air venue that features 102 outdoor hitting bays with all the comforts of inside, chef-inspired signature menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages, and multiple indoor Swing Suite simulator bays powered by Full Swing technology, giving Players yet another way to play the game of golf and other sports games. The venue is fully equipped with Topgolf's latest technology, including a giant TV wall, brand-new ball dispenser units and the company's signature Toptracer technology. Toptracer is the most trusted ball-tracing technology in the golf industry, powering the experience at the venue and enabling Players at Topgolf to enjoy game favorites like Angry Birds and Jewel Jam.

The first venue to serve the state of Washington will feature the company's first skylit central atrium architecture design. With comfortable seating, yard games and a giant video wall, the atrium creates a hangout spot and connects the fun of the gaming experience with the action of the patio, bars and roof terraces.

Located off Logan Avenue near The Boeing Company's Renton factory and The Landing shopping mall, the venue will employ approximately 500 Playmakers – otherwise known as Topgolf Associates. Those interested in joining the team can visit Topgolf's career website.

For more information, including hours of operation and pricing, visit the venue's location page.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment company that brings joy through more ways to play the game of golf. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people can experience the unlimited power of play at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's brands include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media and Toptracer technology. To learn more, visit topgolfentertainmentgroup.com or follow Topgolf on social media.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues bring people together to play in a dynamic, technology-driven golf entertainment experience. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf entertains more than 20 million Players annually at nearly 80 locations across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

