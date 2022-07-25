TEAMSTERS LOCAL 377 TO PROTEST OUTSIDE OF YOUNGSTOWN CITY HALL

Street Dept. Demanding that the City Return to Negotiations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers employed by the Youngstown Street Dept. who are represented by Teamsters Local 377 will be protesting outside of city hall on Monday, July 25 at 3:30pm. The workers are protesting a proposal to impose a contract on them after they voted it down and the refusal of city negotiators to return to bargaining so an agreement amenable to both sides can be reached.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

Who: Youngstown Street Dept. workers, Teamsters and their allies Where: Youngstown City Hall

26 South Phelps Street

Youngstown, OH 44503 When: Monday, July 25 at 3:30pm EST Interviews: available upon request Visuals: signs, posters

Teamsters Local 377 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northeastern Ohio.

Contact:

Steven Anzevino, (330) 623-0377

stevenanzevino@gmail.com

