Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Announces Partnership With Singapore Tourism Board to spotlight Singapore's bartenders and vibrant drinks scene

NEW ORLEANS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF), organizer of the drinks industry's leading conference for exchanging new ideas, products, and techniques, Tales of the Cocktail™, today announces a partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB). The Singapore x Tales collaboration marks TOTCF's physical footprint in Asia to continue its mission of educating, supporting and advancing the global drinks industry. This partnership will further awareness and excitement of the vibrant bars and talents in Singapore for the global bar community and consumers.

"We're so thrilled to partner with STB," said Eileen Wayner, CEO of TOTCF. "With 23 different Singapore establishments featured throughout the Spirited Awards' 16-year history, the city's cocktail scene is undoubtedly regarded as one of the best in the world. When the opportunity came up, we jumped at the chance to collaborate on programming that would celebrate and showcase the excellence of the Singapore bar community. We have much to learn from Singapore's acclaimed bars and creative bartenders."

With a shared goal of highlighting the extensive and vibrant drinks industry in Singapore, the partnership between TOTCF and STB was officially announced today, July 25, 2022 at the twentieth anniversary of the Foundation's flagship event and will continue to roll out through a campaign that will include Singapore bartending talents, pop-ups in New York City and Singapore, and will culminate in a multi-day residency at Tales of the Cocktail® 2023 that will showcase the Singapore bar community.

"A spirit of innovation, community, and a collective drive for excellence are the driving forces behind Singapore's growing cocktail scene," said Serene Tan, Director of Retail and Dining, STB. "Through our partnership with TOTCF, we hope to raise awareness of the breadth and depth of our drinks culture. This will be done through content and reimagined experiences, while profiling Singapore as an award-winning cocktail destination."

The partnership kicks off this week at Tales of the Cocktail® with guest shifts by world renowned Singapore bars Jigger & Pony and Nutmeg & Clove, taking place on Tuesday, July 26 at fellow Spirited Awards honoree Justine from 5:00pm - 9:00pm. Helming these innovative bar teams are industry leaders Indra Kantono (Jigger & Pony) and Colin Chia (Nutmeg & Clove), who are remarkable talents from the bartending community in Singapore.

ABOUT TALES OF THE COCKTAIL FOUNDATION:

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization that educates, advances and supports the global hospitality industry and creates lasting impact in our host communities. Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is the global leader in spirits education and a platform to tackle issues facing the industry. The pillars of the Foundation are to Educate, Advance and Support the hospitality industry through programs that benefit individuals and organizations in the community and to make a lasting impact in communities that host our events.

For more information, visit: https://talesofthecocktail.org or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: .instagram.com/tales_of_the_cocktail/ or facebook.com/TalesoftheCocktail

ABOUT THE SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD:

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

For more information, visit: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: facebook.com/STBsingapore or twitter.com/stb_sg

