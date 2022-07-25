WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

SANMINA CORPORATION INVITES YOU TO JOIN ITS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings conference call on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

What:

Sanmina Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings

 

When: 

Monday, August 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET

 

Web Link:

www.sanmina.com

 

Dial in Number:

866.652.5200 – Domestic

412.317.6060 – International

 

Contact:

Sanmina Investor Relations at 408.964.3610

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact:
Paige Melching
SVP, Investor Communications
408.964.3610

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-corporation-invites-you-to-join-its-third-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-conference-call-301592712.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.