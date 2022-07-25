Cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance supercharges leadership team with appointments from Paypal and Deloitte

TORONTO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Toronto-based global cyber insurance specialist BOXX Insurance today announced the appointment of Eric Newman as its Chief Operating Officer, and Steve Penney as Chief Technology Officer.

Eric Newman, Chief Operating Officer at BOXX Insurance (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance) (PRNewswire)

BOXX is modernizing cyber insurance and uses advanced technology to identify and address cyber threats proactively.

Newman will support the development of BOXX's strategic growth agenda leading strategic planning, governance, legal and compliance functions. He will further strengthen BOXX's leadership team as the company continues to scale globally.

"I am delighted to be joining the team at BOXX and am thrilled about the growth agenda ahead of us," said Newman. "This is an incredibly exciting time for BOXX."

Based in Palo Alto, Newman brings deep expertise in building and scaling innovative security and fraud prevention technologies. Prior to joining BOXX, Newman held leadership roles at both publicly held and private companies, including PayPal, Simility, RiskIQ, Pindrop, RSA Security, and Silvertail Systems.

As Chief Technology Officer, Penney will lead BOXX's technology and data strategy, championing BOXX's product-led growth and market expansion.

"The challenge to develop BOXX's technology organization from the ground up, sitting at the junction between insurance, technology and data, delivering ground-breaking innovation is a fabulous opportunity one rarely gets," said Penney.

Penney joins BOXX from Deloitte, where he led digital technology, commerce and transformation initiatives for many leading organizations. Prior to this, Penney led the Digital Transformation team at TELUS Communications, where he was responsible for the delivery, management and governance of TELUS' digital consumer applications products and platforms.

"I am delighted to further strengthen our leadership team," BOXX's Co-founder and CEO, Vishal Kundi said. "As we gear up for the next phase of growth, I am excited to welcome Eric and Steve. They bring deep expertise and experience and their appointments underline our ability to attract talented individuals to our team."

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats. BOXX Insurance Inc. is privately-held with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. BOXX's vision is to help businesses, individuals and families stay ahead of, respond to and recover from cyber threats, putting their digital safety first. For further information, please visit www.boxxinsurance.com

Steve Penney, Chief Technology Officer at BOXX Insurance (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Boxx Insurance Logo (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance) (PRNewswire)

