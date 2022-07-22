Trip.com features in the top 10 most downloaded OTA apps global rankings for H1 2022

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the global travel service provider, has been named the 10th most downloaded OTA app globally in the first half of 2022 by leading app analysis firm Apptopia. The announcement comes as Trip.com continues to expand worldwide with its all-in-one app-first offering.

(PRNewswire)

The success seen in download numbers is guided by Trip.com's app-first strategy. By applying a balanced mix of approaches learned through experimentation and best practices, Trip.com app installs from marketing channels grew steadily to a total of 6.2 million downloads. In H1 2022, Trip.com app downloads saw double-digit growth compared to H2 2021, reflecting the success of this strategy and increased consumer desire for travel.

Through full utilisation of the trustworthy products and attractive deals presented on Trip.com, new downloads were gained across a variety of app marketing channels. In tandem, a web-to-app strategy also showed great potential in constantly attracting new app users.

Feng Han, Marketing Director at Trip.com, said: "This year, we have experienced an energized, organic recovery of the travel industry. Leveraging this trend, our teams have adopted a targeted and data-oriented approach in each market to encourage users to download the Trip.com app. We are delighted to see our young brand reach the top 10 most downloaded OTA apps globally for the first time ever. We will continue to work to share the convenience and top-class services available on Trip.com with an ever-growing audience."

On top of the platform's extensive range of products, the Trip.com app gives users a more unique and comprehensive browsing and booking experience. Currently available in 24 languages in 39 countries and regions worldwide, the app gives users easier booking management capabilities, direct access to reliable customer support and exclusive app-only deals.

Trip.com's breakthrough in Apptopia's global app download rankings correlates to increased traveller demand as the industry continues to recover following the outbreak of covid. This year, Trip.com's European sites saw an average monthly growth in traffic of around 10% between April and July. In Asia, countries and regions that have relaxed their travel restrictions have seen an impressive market performance, particularly those in Southeast Asia. Overall in the APAC region, bookings on Trip.com increased by 21% in May and by a further 7.8% in June.

As demand increases, users turn to platforms with a comprehensive scope of services that goes beyond a solely product offering. In turn, Trip.com has looked to grow the engaging travel content hosted on the platform. In the first quarter of this year, daily average content traffic on Trip.com increased by 80% YoY, whilst the content engagement rate on Trip.com grew by 115% YoY.

A key benefit to using the Trip.com app is the ease in which users can access Trip.com's best-in-class customer support. Trip.com global customer support is available in 19 languages delivered by a dedicated international customer support team. In the first half of 2022, over 95% of calls made to Trip.com Group customer service were picked up within 20 seconds, 99% of chats were responded to within 20 seconds and 92% of incidents were dealt with in a timely manner. In addition to this, of all incoming enquires, 88% of incidents were resolved on the first attempt. App users can book and travel reassured in the knowledge that Trip.com customer support is only a click on their phone away.

-END-

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit trip.com.

Media Contact:

Trip.com PR, pr@trip.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trip.com