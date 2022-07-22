CVMSDC TO CELEBRATE 45TH ANNIVERSARY DURING ANNUAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY CONFERENCE (BOC22) IN CONCORD, N.C., AUG. 8-9

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council will highlight the importance of 'Breaking Barriers by Example' during its 45th anniversary celebration and annual Business Opportunity Conference (BOC22) on Aug. 8-9 in Concord, North Carolina. The two-day, in-person event will offer attendees a scholarship golf tournament, business matchmaking for members, targeted workshops, and a luncheon with three diverse CEOs. Attendees can enjoy daylong networking and an evening jazz/art reception sponsored by Wells Fargo. The title sponsor for the scholarship golf event is Ally, and the title sponsor for BOC22 is SONOCO.

As part of the Council's 'Next Generation of Our Work' series, BOC22 is also hosting a business pitch competition for high school or college students under the age of 25, who have a business idea or innovation to launch into the marketplace. Joining them will be hundreds of MBEs, Corporate Partners, Subject Matter Experts, guest presenters, and community partners coming together to build relationships and expand partnerships in supplier development.

The Tuesday luncheon panel will feature Howard Coker, President & CEO of SONOCO; Ying McGuire, CEO and President of NMSDC; and youth entrepreneur Gabby Goodwin, CEO and Founder of Gabby Bows. Conference presenters also will share their experiences of overcoming obstacles and paving the way for others as part of a series of panels, workshops and presentations on breaking barriers in business.

CVMSDC President and CEO Dominique Simpson Milton said: "There are so many powerful stories from our Corporate Partners and MBEs about the challenges they've faced to become successful and open doors for others. This year's theme of Breaking Barriers by Example will inspire and encourage everyone in attendance to persevere and commit to the mission of economic growth and wealth creation for MBEs."

The Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with Corporate Partners and promoting minority business development. For more information or to register for BOC22, visit cvmsdc.org or send an email to: info@cvmsdc.org.

Eds. Note: Representatives of the media who wish to attend BOC22 in person can submit requests for interviews and media access here: [https://forms.office.com/r/YZn0pRWyDD]

View original content:

SOURCE Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council