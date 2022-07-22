"Bleach: Brave Souls" 7th Anniversary Begins Saturday, July 23rd

TOKYO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will celebrate its 7th anniversary on Saturday, July 23rd. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more details.
The Bleach: Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Campaign begins on the same day, Saturday, July 23rd. The campaign will have a Summons featuring special 7th anniversary designs, supervised by Tite Kubo, of Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida, a chance for up to 100 free Summons, and much more.
There will also be plenty of great rewards during Brave Souls 7 Years 7 Campaigns so be sure not to miss out.
Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Character PV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WD2rcQSqtg4
For details, please see the official website and in-app announcements.
Brave Souls 7th Anniversary Retweet Campaign
We are giving away prizes to 1,000 lucky winners in this retweet campaign to celebrate the 7th anniversary of Bleach: Brave Souls starting Saturday, July 23rd.
Simply follow and retweet the specified tweet from the Bleach: Brave Souls official Twitter account (@Bleachbrs_en) to get a response showing if you won.
1,000 people will be selected to get prizes like a Brave Souls Original Canvas Board, a Revolution Pro Controller 3, and more.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE KLab Inc.