AWPPW Local 78 Graphic Packaging ULP Strike

PORTLAND, Ore., July 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Association of Western Pulp & Paper Workers (AWPPW) workers went on strike at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on July 17th, 2022, over unfair labor practices (ULPs) at Graphics Packaging International in Portland, Oregon. AWPPW Local 78 members have overwhelmingly authorized a strike in response to the company's pattern of allegedly violating federal labor laws.

AWPPW Local members have spoken loud and clear. "Graphics alleged illegal activity is unacceptable." The union membership is striking over the company's alleged unlawful conduct.

The local bargaining team and Local 78 members remain united in their efforts to get GPI to respect their workers. The union has filed numerous unfair labor practice charges against Graphics in response to alleged unlawful activity. Other ULP charges remain under investigation.

AWPPW & GPI have been in collective bargaining negotiations seeking a new labor agreement. Prior to the COVID pandemic GPI has been, and continues to, have a grim time hiring new workers.

GPI's solution to attracting new workers is to pay temporary workers $2.00 less than current starting wage, pay zero benefits, have the temporary workers be employed by someone other than GPI, and not allow new workers to join or be represented by the AWPPW union.

GPI cancelled an agreed to bargain date stating GPI was unable to meet at the bargaining table due to the unexpected strike. The next bargaining date is set for July 28th.

