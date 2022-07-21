Macrometa Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for Edge-Cloud Data Platform

Global data network and edge computing service company reaches milestone for data privacy and security

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Macrometa Corporation , the first-of-its-kind edge computing cloud and Global Data Network (GDN), today announced it has successfully completed System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type 2 Certification, which ensures the company upholds the highest industry standards for data security. The certification enables Macrometa customers to comply with its Information Security programs and requires vendors to demonstrate adherence to industry-standard security certifications.

Macrometa (PRNewsfoto/Macrometa) (PRNewswire)

Security is of utmost importance when it comes to managing the data of global enterprises, especially during a time of increased cybersecurity attacks and data breaches. The SOC 2 Type 2 Certification reports on various organizational controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy, validating Macrometa's commitment to ensuring its customers' sensitive information is protected and secure on the Macrometa Platform. Frank Rimerman conducted Macrometa's audit and awarded the company with the certification.

"This certification is a huge milestone for Macrometa and the culmination of hard work and dedication toward the security of our platform," said Eddie Garcia, Chief Information Security Officer at Macrometa. "Our customers need to be able to trust us with their data, and we recognize that in our industry, trust is earned with third parties testing the controls and procedures put in place to reduce the associated risks with running a hybrid edge cloud data platform."

Macrometa enables developers to build real-time applications and APIs without any limitations of time, space, and cloud architectures. The platform makes globally-distributed application development and deployment simple and instantaneous, and provides a full-stack experience for building and running cloud and edge native apps.

Achieving SOC 2 compliance propels Macrometa further in fulfilling its vision of creating a world where ideas can be expressed instantly on a smart, reliable, and secure edge cloud platform that delivers enterprises' applications and data across cloud and edge anywhere in the world.

This official SOC 2 Type 2 report contains the findings of an independent audit of Macrometa's ISMS and controls on the SSAE-18 Trust Service Controls of Security and Availability. The executive report is available upon request under NDA by contacting sales@macrometa.com .

For more information about Macrometa, visit macrometa.com .

About Macrometa

Macrometa is a NoSQL database, pub/sub, event processing, and full-stack global data platform. Macrometa's Global Data Network (GDN) helps enterprises and developers build real-time apps and APIs in minutes – not months. Organizations can tier, cache, process, and serve data with a global P90 roundtrip response time of 50ms. With over 175 points of presence (PoPs) around the world, Macrometa brings data and consistency closer to users while maintaining a coordination-free architecture.

Macrometa was founded in 2017 and raised a $20M Series A in June 2021. Macrometa is headquartered in San Mateo, California with teams in 14 countries around the world. To learn more please visit macrometa.com .

Media Contact

BAM for Macrometa

macrometa@bamtheagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Macrometa