LiftMaster Introduces New Industrial-Strength Slide Gate Operator for Moving Largest, Heaviest Gates

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftMaster ®, the leading brand of professionally installed access control solutions, has expanded its line of smart industrial gate operators with the IHSL24UL Heavy-Duty, Continuous-Duty Slide Gate Operator for moving the largest and heaviest gates. Designed to meet the continuous demands of busy manufacturing, transportation, municipality, utility and warehouse environments, including Class III and IV applications, LiftMaster's new gate operator supports sliding gates up to 5,500 pounds in weight and 90 feet in length.

Rugged and efficient, the LiftMaster Heavy-Duty Industrial Slide Gate Operator is built to perform flawlessly in extreme environments. The Heavy-Duty Industrial Slide Gate Operator is enclosed in a steel, weatherproof cabinet that protects the motor from the elements and unauthorized access, and brushless DC technology provides reliable always-on operation so that facility managers can trust that it will perform 24/7. LiftMaster's new gate operator is also solar ready with battery back-up ensuring continuous operation even during a power outage.

In addition to reliable performance, the LiftMaster Heavy-Duty Industrial Slide Gate Operator is built to last with features that prevent wear and tear on gate hardware including a brushless motor, a custom gearbox with smooth facing on the gear teeth and slow-start and slow-stop functionality. The design intentionally fits the same installation footprint as the LiftMaster SL585UL and SL595 Heavy Duty Industrial Slide Gate Operators, offering a unique retro-fit solution that cuts down on replacement costs and installation time.

"Our new heavy duty, industrial slide gate operator is designed to handle the heaviest of industrial gates while providing facility managers and installers with a consistent and reliable solution," said Erich Struckmeyer, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Business, LiftMaster, "We take pride in developing products that combine reliability, superior functionality and advanced technology for enhanced control, security and efficiency, and are excited to provide a solution that lives up to the tireless demands of industrial settings."

LiftMaster's industrial gate operators are myQ® capable for total connected access management solutions. When linked with a cloud based LiftMaster access control, gate operators can be securely monitored and controlled with myQ® Facility Access. myQ® Facility software provides facility and operations managers with full insight and control over gate access points, allowing them to monitor access points in real time, measure their performance, and track their current open/close gate status to help increase efficiency, safety, and security.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, smart video intercoms and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

