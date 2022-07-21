KINDTHREAD ANNOUNCES GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER WELL-BEING SOLUTIONS FOR HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Kindthread partners with ALL IN: WellBeing First for Healthcare, a call to action by #FirstRespondersFirst and Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation to prioritize mental health and create sustainable change for healthcare workers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindthread, a global company of trusted healthcare apparel brands, today announces a worldwide partnership in support of ALL IN: WellBeing First for Healthcare, a call to action by #FirstRespondersFirst and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation to support systems-level change and a cultural shift that prioritizes the well-being of healthcare workers. Kindthread's commitment includes an inaugural, first-year pledge of up to $250,000 in support of creating real-life solutions for healthcare professionals while broadening awareness of and engagement with well-being and mental health support resources.

Kindthread is a modern, digitally-forward, customer-obsessed organization, dedicated to serving healthcare professionals while driving positive community impact. Its mission to improve the lives of healthcare workers extends beyond product and retail experience. As rates of burnout, turnover, and post-traumatic stress reach an all-time high within the healthcare community, Kindthread aims for its efforts to deliver solutions that address the nuanced needs of healthcare workers. Through Acts of Kindthread, their social impact platform, the brand partners with non-profit organizations to raise awareness, inspire action, and support advocacy efforts that deliver meaningful and sustainable impact.

"As a company that serves the healthcare community, all of us at Kindthread are committed to making a positive impact on the mental health and well-being of healthcare professionals worldwide," said David Murphy, CEO of Kindthread. "Our partnership with ALL IN: WellBeing First for Healthcare is an important step in bringing our community together to find the best ways of caring for those who care for us."

ALL IN: WellBeing First for Healthcare is a call to action by #FirstRespondersFirst and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation and supported by a coalition of leading healthcare organizations committed to prioritizing the well-being of the healthcare workforce. "The core of our work is to prioritize the well-being of those who have focused their entire professions on caring for others," said Deborah Marcus, CAA Foundation Executive. "The cross-sectoral partnerships and relationships that we have built to drive our mission forward are crucial to achieving systemic change needed for a more supported workforce. The creativity of Kindthread's contribution in this space is appreciated and we look forward to the impact we will be able to realize together."

Prior to announcing ALL IN, in March of 2020, in response to COVID 19, CAA Foundation, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Thrive Global launched #FirstRespondersFirst to provide much-needed physical and psychological support and resources to frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This timely partnership comes off the heels of the recently published report that addressed Health Worker Burnout. Vivek H. Murthy, M.D., M.B.A. Vice Admiral, U.S. Public Health Service Surgeon General of the United States prefaced: "Addressing health worker burnout is about more than health. It's about reflecting the deeper values that we aspire to as a society—values that guide us to look out for one another and to support those who are seeking to do the same. Health workers have had our backs during the most difficult moments of the pandemic. It's time for us to have theirs."

The first event Kindthread is supporting in collaboration with #FirstRespondersFirst and ALL IN:WellBeing First for Healthcare, is the NurseHack4Health Pitch-a-thon, an event that empowers nurse-led, interdisciplinary teams to ideate, create solutions, and pitch ideas that directly address wellbeing and workplace challenges.

"Being a part of this event underscores Kindthread's commitment and dedication to the nursing community and our understanding of the critical role they play in helping find solutions for the challenges that healthcare professionals face," said Murphy. "We want to help create sustainable solutions that take care of our healthcare professionals and improve our entire healthcare system."

An always-on platform, Acts of Kindthread is committed to delivering financial and in-kind resources to grassroots advocacy groups and leading nonprofits in support of healthcare professionals and scaling sustainable solutions that promote their holistic well-being.

Visit www.kindthread.com/commitment to learn how you can participate in Kindthread's inaugural pledge and uplift healthcare workers in your community.

ABOUT KINDTHREAD

Kindthread is dedicated to serving and transforming the healthcare apparel industry while driving positive community impact. Kindthread's mission driven ethos is committed to delivering significant impact through awareness, advocacy, and action within the communities in which it operates. The company's global ecosystem of trusted brands and highly coveted products creates an unprecedented retail experience for healthcare professionals around the world. The Kindthread portfolio of brands includes Landau, White Cross, Chefwear, and leading omni-channel retailer Scrubs & Beyond. Acts of Kindthread is an overarching initiative of the Kindthread portfolio of brands. In partnership with industry leading nonprofits, academic institutions and grassroots advocacy programs, Acts of Kindthread delivers financial and in-kind resources in support of healthcare workers and scales sustainable solutions that promote their holistic well-being. For more information, please visit www.kindthread.com and www.kindthread.com/commitment .

ABOUT #FIRSTRESPONDERSFIRST

#FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and CAA Foundation, takes a whole human approach to addressing the needs of frontline workers in order to support their ability to serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. #FirstRespondersFirst's fundraising call to action helps provide essential supplies, protective equipment, accommodations, child care, food, and critical mental health support and resources to ensure that our frontline workforce is protected, well-supported and resilient. #FirstRespondersFirst is a fund of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. EIF is a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, please visit https://www.firstrespondersfirst.com

ABOUT ALL IN: WELL-BEING FIRST FOR HEALTHCARE

ALL IN: WellBeing First for Healthcare is a call to action by #FirstRespondersFirst and the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation and is supported by a coalition of leading healthcare organizations committed to prioritizing the well-being of the healthcare workforce. For more information, please visit https://www.allinforhealthcare.org

ABOUT DR. LORNA BREEN HEROES'S FOUNDATION

The Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to reduce burnout of health care professionals and safeguard their well-being and job satisfaction. We envision a world where seeking mental health services is universally viewed as a sign of strength for health care professionals.

