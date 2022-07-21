Henry Repeating Arms Continues Silver Anniversary Pledge With $50,000 Donation to VFW

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a $1,000,000 charitable pledge in honor of Henry Repeating Arms' 25th anniversary, company president Andy Wickstrom presented a $50,000 check to Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander-In-Chief Matthew M. "Fritz" Mihelcic during Wednesday's proceedings at the 123rd VFW National Convention in Kansas City.

"Henry Repeating Arms has been a longtime supporter of organizations that take care of our veterans, and no one does that better than the VFW," says Wickstrom while addressing the crowd. In late 2016 Henry Repeating Arms partnered with the VFW to establish a fundraising program that would raise money on a national level and offer individual posts the opportunity to enhance their fundraising efforts. Other direct monetary contributions to the organization now total more than $150,000. Wickstrom continues, "We believe in the VFW's mission and vision and respect its extraordinary accomplishments."

Henry Repeating Arms CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato's landmark Silver Anniversary pledge distributes under the company's Guns For Great Causes banner, a philanthropic arm benefitting a wide variety of charities and non-profits, including children's hospitals, organizations supporting military veterans, first responders, law enforcement, wildlife conservation, hunting and shooting sports education, and Second Amendment advocacy groups. A limited-edition Golden Boy Silver Anniversary edition rifle will be available online in the coming weeks, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the charities supported by the Guns For Great Causes campaign. To be notified when this limited-edition rifle becomes available, visit Henry Repeating Arms online and sign up for the email newsletter.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

