CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago

MANSFIELD, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights

  • During the second quarter, the Company uplisted to the Nasdaq capital market.
  • Net loan growth for the quarter was $116.7 million and for the year was $153.6 million or 21.6% on an annualized basis.
  • Net income was $13.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which is 9.7% less than the net income for 2021's comparable period. The decrease was due to life insurance proceeds received in the first quarter of 2021 due to the passing of two former employees and decreased gains on loans sold due to the rise in mortgage rates in 2022. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 17.8% compared to 16.9% in the comparable period in 2021, with the increase being due to life insurance proceeds being exempt from taxable income.
  • Net income was $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which is 3.8% higher than the net income for 2021's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 17.7% compared to 17.9% in the comparable period in 2021.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $34.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $1.3 million, or 4.1%, over the same period a year ago. Amortization associated with PPP loans was $902,000 less in 2022 than 2021.
  • Non-performing assets decreased $2,580,000 since June 30, 2021 and totaled $8,362,000 as of June 30, 2022, which is $480,000 less than the balance at December 31, 2021. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 0.52%, 0.61% and 0.77% as of June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021.
  • Return on average equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2022 was 12.49% and 12.48% compared to 13.19% and 15.19% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2021.
  • Return on average tangible equity for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2022 was 14.68% and 14.69% compared to 15.77% and 18.22% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2021 (non-GAAP). (1)
  • Return on average assets for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2022 was 1.25% for both periods compared to 1.32% and 1.54% for the three and six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2021.
  • If the life insurance proceeds on a former employees are excluded, the return on average equity and average assets would be 14.03% and 1.42%, respectively, for six months (annualized) ended June 30, 2021 (non-GAAP). (1)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to 2021

  • For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $13,641,000 which compares to net income of $15,110,000 for the first six months of 2021, a decrease of $1,469,000 or 9.7%. Basic earnings per share of $3.43 for the first six months of 2022 compares to $3.79 for the first six months last year. Annualized return on equity for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was 12.48% and 15.19%, while annualized return on assets was 1.25% and 1.54%, respectively, with ratios in 2021 benefitting from life insurance proceeds on two former employees. If the activity associated with the passing of the former employees in 2021 are excluded, basic earnings per share in 2021 would have been $3.42 compared to $3.43 for the first six months of 2022 (non-GAAP) (1).
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $33,991,000 compared to $32,653,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, resulting in an increase of $1,338,000, or 4.1%. Amortization on PPP loans decreased $902,000 during 2022 compared to 2021. Average interest earning assets increased $211.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year, as a result of growth in investments and organic loan growth funded by deposit growth and borrowings. Average loans increased $79.8 million while average investment securities increased $151.0 million. The yield on interest earning assets decreased 32 basis points to 3.67%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 12 basis points to 0.41%. The decrease in amortization on PPP loans accounts for 9 bps of the decrease in margin and the yield on interest earning assets. A large component of the remaining decrease is due to the percentage of interest earning assets in investments in 2022 that were purchased during a lower interest rate environment.
  • The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $700,000, a $450,000 decrease to the comparable period in 2021. The decrease in the provision is attributable to the improved credit metrics of the loan portfolio in comparison to June 30, 2021 and less impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, both of which helped offset the impact of the organic loan growth experienced.
  • Total non-interest income was $4,735,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which is $2,206,000 less than the non-interest income of $6,941,000 for the same period last year. The primary drivers were the earnings of bank owned life insurance, which decreased $1,059,000 as the result of the passing of two former employees in 2021, gains on loans sold which decreased $668,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in rates that occurred in the first half of 2022, a loss on equity securities of $395,000 as a result of market performance when comparing 2022 to 2021. Other income decreased $478,000 due to fee income on derivative transactions for customers recorded in 2021. There were no corresponding fees in 2022.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $21,431,000 compared to $20,267,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,164,000. Salary and benefit costs increased $1,287,000 due to an addition 12.4 FTEs and merit increases for 2022. Additionally, salary and benefit costs for 2021 benefitted from a $400,000 reduction in deferred compensation due to the passing of a former executive in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in ORE expenses of $500,000 is due to gains on the sale of ORE properties that totaled $491,000, compared to minimal gains in 2021.
  • The provision for income taxes decreased $113,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 to the same period in 2021 as a result of a decrease in income before income tax of $1,582,000. The effective tax rate was 17.8% and 16.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. It should be noted the earnings on bank owned life insurance are exempt from Federal income tax and accounts for the difference in tax rates between 2021 and 2022.

Second Quarter of 2022 Compared to the Second Quarter of 2021

  • For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $6,901,000 which compares to net income of $6,647,000 for the comparable period of 2021, an increase of $254,000 or 3.8%. Basic earnings per share of $1.74 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compares to $1.67 for the 2021 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was 12.49% and 13.19%, while annualized return on assets was 1.25% and 1.32%, respectively.
  • Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $17,729,000 compared to $16,212,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, resulting in an increase of $1,517,000. Average interest earning assets increased $192.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year as a result of the organic loan and deposit growth. Average loans increased $107.9 million while average investment securities increased $148.7 million and average interest bearing cash holdings decreased $61.4 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 3.43% compared to 3.46% for the same period last year. The margin was impacted by the decrease in the average yield on interest earning assets of 10 basis points to 3.75% of which 5 basis points was due to $227,000 of decreased amortization on PPP loans.
  • The provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $450,000, a $50,000 decrease to the comparable period in 2021. The decrease in the provision is attributable to the solid credit metrics of the loan portfolio and less impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.
  • Total non-interest income was $2,304,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which is $402,000 less than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers were gains on loans sold which decreased $270,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in rates that occurred in 2022, and a loss on equity securities of $163,000 as a result of market performance when comparing 2022 to 2021. Other income decreased $273,000 due to fee income on derivative transactions for customers recorded in 2021. There were no corresponding fees in 2022. Service charges increased $161,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $11,200,000 compared to $10,320,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $880,000, or 8.5%. Salary and benefit costs increased $637,000 due to an addition 17.4 FTEs and merit increases for 2022.
  • The provision for income taxes increased $31,000 when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2022 to the same period in 2021 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $285,000. The effective tax rate was 17.7% and 17.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Other Information:

  • At June 30, 2022, total assets were $2.21 billion compared to $2.14 billion at December 31, 2021 and $2.00 billion at June 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio as of June 30, 2022 was 84.92% compared to 78.51% as of December 31, 2021 and 84.11% as of June 30, 2021.
  • Available for sale securities of $462.9 million at June 30, 2022 increased $50.5 million from December 31, 2021 and $93.9 million from June 30, 2021. The yield on the investment portfolio decreased from 2.07% to 1.77% on a tax equivalent basis due to the amount of securities purchased in 2020 and 2021, which was a low rate environment due to the pandemic. Purchases made in the first half of 2022 have been at higher rates than those made in 2020 and 2021.
  • Net loans as of June 30, 2022 totaled $1.58 billion and increased $153.6 million from December 31, 2021, which is 21.6% on an annualized basis. In comparison to June 30, 2021, net loans have grown $179.6 million, or 12.8%, and, if PPP loans are excluded, loans increased $202.8 million or 14.8%.
  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $17,570,000 at June 30, 2022 which is an increase of $266,000 from December 31, 2021. The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $700,000 and recoveries of $17,000, offset by charge-offs of $451,000. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.10% as of June 30, 2022 and 1.20% as of December 31, 2021.
  • Deposits increased $42.6 million from December 31, 2021, to $1.88 billion at June 30, 2022, primarily due to customers holding more cash and new customer relationships in the Delaware market.
  • Borrowings increased $36.6 million from December 31, 2021 to $110.5 million at June 30, 2022 to fund organic loan growth.
  • Stockholders' equity totaled $195.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $212.5 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $17.5 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI), stockholders equity increased $8.9 million and totals $221.6 million. The increase in stockholders equity, excluding AOCI, was attributable to net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 totaling $13.6 million, offset by cash dividends for the first two quarters of 2022 totaling $3.8 million and net treasury stock activity of $897,000. As a result of increases in market interest rates impacting the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $29.2 million from December 31, 2021.

Dividend Declared

On May 31, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.475 per share, which was paid on June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.20% over the regular cash dividend of $0.456 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2022.  The Board declared a 1% stock dividend, payable on June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance.  Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.  Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

(1)

See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


As of or For The

As of or For The


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,


2022

2021

2022

2021

Income and Performance Ratios





Net Income 

$          6,901

$         6,647

$     13,641

$    15,110

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.25 %

1.32 %

1.25 %

1.54 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

12.49 %

13.19 %

12.48 %

15.19 %

Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)

14.68 %

15.77 %

14.69 %

18.22 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)

3.43 %

3.46 %

3.35 %

3.59 %

Earnings per share - basic (b)

$            1.74

$           1.67

$          3.43

$        3.79

Earnings per share - diluted (b)

$            1.74

$           1.67

$          3.43

$        3.79

Cash dividends paid per share (b)

$          0.470

$         0.456

$        0.941

$      0.912

Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)

3,973,402

3,983,274

3,969,621

3,984,970

Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)

3,973,417

3,983,346

3,969,725

3,985,005











Asset quality





Allowance for loan and lease losses

$        17,570

$       16,931



Non-performing assets

$          8,362

$       10,942



Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans

1.10 %

1.20 %



Non-performing assets to total loans

0.52 %

0.77 %



Annualized net charge-offs to total loans

0.11 %

0.04 %

0.06 %

0.00 %











Equity





Book value per share (b)

$          55.81

$         50.82



Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)

$          47.55

$         42.53



Market Value (Last reported trade of month)

$          70.00

$         63.00



Common shares outstanding

3,970,153

3,951,573













Other





Average Full Time Equivalent Employees

312.8

295.4

308.8

296.4

Loan to Deposit Ratio

84.92 %

84.11 %



Trust assets under management

$     143,015

$     155,394



Brokerage assets under management

$     269,744

$     262,158













Balance Sheet Highlights 

June 30,

December 31,

June 30,



2022

2021

2021







Assets

$  2,212,862

$  2,143,863

$ 2,003,300


Investment securities

465,192

414,672

371,150


Loans (net of unearned income)

1,595,376

1,441,533

1,415,109


Allowance for loan losses

17,570

17,304

16,931


Deposits

1,878,711

1,836,151

1,682,387


Stockholders' Equity

195,032

212,492

204,419









(a)

See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

(b)

Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)






June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

(in thousands except share data)

2022

2021

2021

ASSETS:




Cash and due from banks:




  Noninterest-bearing

$       18,306

$       14,051

$      17,403

  Interest-bearing

2,366

158,782

90,791

Total cash and cash equivalents

20,672

172,833

108,194





Interest bearing time deposits with other banks

8,048

11,026

12,266





Equity securities

2,309

2,270

2,148





Available-for-sale securities

462,883

412,402

369,002





Loans held for sale

1,205

4,554

5,282





Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $17,570 at June 30, 2022; 




    $17,304 at December 31, 2021 and $16,931 at June 30, 2021)

1,577,806

1,424,229

1,398,178





Premises and equipment

17,476

17,016

17,243

Accrued interest receivable

5,874

5,235

5,564

Goodwill

31,376

31,376

31,376

Bank owned life insurance

38,922

38,503

30,353

Other intangibles

1,449

1,627

1,705

Fair value of derivative instruments

14,639

4,011

2,934

Other assets

30,203

18,781

19,055





TOTAL ASSETS

$  2,212,862

$  2,143,863

$ 2,003,300





LIABILITIES:




Deposits:




  Noninterest-bearing

$     382,155

$     358,073

$    339,414

  Interest-bearing

1,496,556

1,478,078

1,342,973

Total deposits

1,878,711

1,836,151

1,682,387

Borrowed funds

110,540

73,977

97,830

Accrued interest payable

566

711

789

Other liabilities

28,013

20,532

17,875

TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,017,830

1,931,371

1,798,881

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized




  3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2022 or 2021

-

-

-

Common stock




  $1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and      




  June 30, 2021: issued 4,427,687 at June 30, 2022 and 4,388,901 at December 31, 2021   




  and June 30, 2021

4,428

4,389

4,389

Additional paid-in capital

80,892

78,395

78,412

Retained earnings

153,315

146,010

135,714

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 

(26,559)

(155)

1,610

Treasury stock, at cost:  457,534 at June 30, 2022 and 444,481 shares 




  at December 31, 2021 and 437,328 shares at June 30, 2021

(17,044)

(16,147)

(15,706)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

195,032

212,492

204,419

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND




   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$  2,212,862

$  2,143,863

$ 2,003,300

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30, 

June 30, 

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021

INTEREST INCOME:





Interest and fees on loans

$     17,120

$       16,370

$     33,040

$    33,064

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

156

111

272

217

Investment securities:





    Taxable

1,424

941

2,536

1,791

    Nontaxable

617

547

1,200

1,091

    Dividends

90

106

174

207

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

19,407

18,075

37,222

36,370

INTEREST EXPENSE:





Deposits

1,356

1,525

2,631

3,123

Borrowed funds

322

338

600

594

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,678

1,863

3,231

3,717

NET INTEREST INCOME

17,729

16,212

33,991

32,653

Provision for loan losses

450

500

700

1,150

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER





    PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

17,279

15,712

33,291

31,503

NON-INTEREST INCOME:





Service charges

1,324

1,163

2,572

2,269

Trust

184

185

433

492

Brokerage and insurance

501

406

982

782

Gains on loans sold

41

311

146

814

Equity security (losses) gains, net

(134)

29

(179)

216

Available for sale security gains, net

-

-

-

50

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

212

163

419

1,478

Other

176

449

362

840

TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME

2,304

2,706

4,735

6,941

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





Salaries and employee benefits

7,118

6,481

14,031

12,744

Occupancy 

754

711

1,548

1,494

Furniture and equipment

165

141

294

284

Professional fees

394

395

733

843

FDIC insurance expense

145

129

280

258

Pennsylvania shares tax

339

178

678

517

Amortization of intangibles

40

49

80

98

Software expenses

358

354

699

667

ORE expenses (income)

120

167

(247)

253

Other

1,767

1,715

3,335

3,109

TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

11,200

10,320

21,431

20,267

Income before provision for income taxes

8,383

8,098

16,595

18,177

Provision for income taxes

1,482

1,451

2,954

3,067

NET INCOME

$       6,901

$         6,647

$     13,641

$    15,110






PER COMMON SHARE DATA:





Net Income - Basic

$          1.74

$           1.67

$          3.43

$        3.79

Net Income - Diluted

$          1.74

$           1.67

$          3.43

$        3.79

Cash Dividends Paid 

$        0.470

$         0.456

$        0.941

$      0.912






Number of shares used in computation - basic

3,973,402

3,983,274

3,969,621

3,984,970

Number of shares used in computation - diluted

3,973,417

3,983,346

3,969,725

3,985,005

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share data)


Three Months Ended,




June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

June 30,


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Interest income

$  19,407

$ 17,815

$ 18,505

$ 18,342

$ 18,075

Interest expense

1,678

1,553

1,636

1,752

1,863

Net interest income

17,729

16,262

16,869

16,590

16,212

Provision for loan losses

450

250

-

400

500

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

17,279

16,012

16,869

16,190

15,712

Non-interest income

2,438

2,476

2,461

2,618

2,677

Investment securities (losses) gains, net

(134)

(45)

51

234

29

Non-interest expenses

11,200

10,231

10,883

10,400

10,320

Income before provision for income taxes

8,383

8,212

8,498

8,642

8,098

Provision for income taxes

1,482

1,472

1,554

1,578

1,451

Net income

$    6,901

$   6,740

$   6,944

$   7,064

$   6,647

Earnings Per Share Basic

$      1.74

$     1.69

$     1.74

$     1.77

$     1.67

Earnings Per Share Diluted

$      1.74

$     1.69

$     1.74

$     1.77

$     1.67

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)


Three Months Ended June 30,


2022

2021


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

59,943

91

0.61

121,319

28

0.09

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

9,827

65

2.65

13,016

83

2.59

Investment securities:







  Taxable

379,060

1,514

1.60

249,444

1,047

1.68

  Tax-exempt (3)

122,167

782

2.56

103,055

693

2.69

Investment securities

501,227

2,296

1.83

352,499

1,740

1.97

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







  Residential mortgage loans

203,338

2,381

4.70

202,537

2,494

4.94

  Construction loans

69,689

721

4.15

50,807

521

4.11

  Commercial Loans

818,517

9,494

4.65

738,136

8,875

4.82

  Agricultural Loans

346,199

3,706

4.29

351,660

3,763

4.29

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

57,933

457

3.16

52,934

470

3.56

  Other loans

33,907

446

5.28

25,567

335

5.26

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,529,583

17,205

4.51

1,421,641

16,458

4.64

Total interest-earning assets

2,100,580

19,657

3.75

1,908,475

18,309

3.85

Cash and due from banks

6,805



6,757



Bank premises and equipment

17,179



17,371



Other assets

83,164



75,575



Total non-interest earning assets

107,148



99,703



Total assets

2,207,728



2,008,178



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







  NOW accounts

530,596

398

0.30

462,299

383

0.33

  Savings accounts

325,649

80

0.10

289,328

85

0.12

  Money market accounts

348,718

300

0.35

247,606

164

0.27

  Certificates of deposit

306,213

578

0.76

355,292

893

1.01

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,511,176

1,356

0.36

1,354,525

1,525

0.45

Other borrowed funds

78,948

322

1.64

95,166

338

1.42

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,590,124

1,678

0.42

1,449,691

1,863

0.52

Demand deposits

375,542



339,896



Other liabilities

21,134



16,977



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

396,676



356,873



Stockholders' equity

220,928



201,614



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,207,728



2,008,178



Net interest income


17,979



16,446


Net interest spread (5)



3.33 %



3.33 %

Net interest income as a percentage







  of average interest-earning assets



3.43 %



3.46 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







  to interest-bearing liabilities



132 %



132 %



(1)

Averages are based on daily averages.

(2)

Includes loan origination and commitment fees.

(3)

Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

(4)

Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS

(UNAUDITED)


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022

2021


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

Balance (1)

Interest

Rate

(dollars in thousands)

$

$

%

$

$

%

ASSETS







Short-term investments:







Interest-bearing deposits at banks

91,687

137

0.30

108,196

46

0.09

Interest bearing time deposits at banks

10,389

135

2.62

13,371

171

2.58

Investment securities:







  Taxable

359,189

2,710

1.51

225,103

1,998

1.78

  Tax-exempt (3)

118,613

1,519

2.56

101,746

1,381

2.71

Investment securities

477,802

4,229

1.77

326,849

3,379

2.07

Loans: (2)(3)(4)







  Residential mortgage loans

202,095

4,712

4.70

203,235

5,047

5.01

  Construction loans

65,626

1,327

4.08

44,595

931

4.21

  Commercial Loans

793,313

18,076

4.59

726,077

17,938

4.98

  Agricultural Loans

348,479

7,455

4.31

355,094

7,593

4.31

  Loans to state & political subdivisions

52,489

824

3.17

57,698

1,068

3.73

  Other loans

30,568

796

5.25

26,083

682

5.27

  Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)

1,492,570

33,190

4.48

1,412,782

33,259

4.75

Total interest-earning assets

2,072,448

37,691

3.67

1,861,198

36,855

3.99

Cash and due from banks

6,600



6,569



Bank premises and equipment

17,078



17,188



Other assets

81,077



78,055



Total non-interest earning assets

104,755



101,812



Total assets

2,177,203



1,963,010



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Interest-bearing liabilities:







  NOW accounts

516,129

717

0.28

442,328

703

0.32

  Savings accounts

321,436

154

0.10

278,848

175

0.13

  Money market accounts

347,403

523

0.30

243,221

339

0.28

  Certificates of deposit

314,494

1,237

0.79

367,971

1,906

1.04

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,499,462

2,631

0.35

1,332,368

3,123

0.47

Other borrowed funds

73,651

600

1.64

90,721

594

1.32

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,573,113

3,231

0.41

1,423,089

3,717

0.53

Demand deposits

366,046



323,229



Other liabilities

19,360



17,775



Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

385,406



341,004



Stockholders' equity

218,684



198,917



Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

2,177,203



1,963,010



Net interest income


34,460



33,138


Net interest spread (5)



3.26 %



3.46 %

Net interest income as a percentage







  of average interest-earning assets



3.35 %



3.59 %

Ratio of interest-earning assets







  to interest-bearing liabilities



132 %



131 %



(1)

Averages are based on daily averages.

(2)

Includes loan origination and commitment fees.

(3)

Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release

(4)

Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.

(5)

Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

(UNAUDITED)

(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)

(In Thousands)


June 30, 

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, 


2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Real estate:






  Residential

$     203,323

$    201,567

$     201,097

$       204,853

$     202,171

  Commercial

798,528

724,876

687,338

657,485

641,633

  Agricultural

313,700

305,517

312,011

312,442

310,274

  Construction

71,414

66,738

55,036

68,408

63,065

Consumer

50,319

21,460

25,858

31,042

8,684

Other commercial loans

65,772

69,051

74,585

92,188

104,349

Other agricultural loans

32,870

39,904

39,852

28,562

33,720

State & political subdivision loans

59,450

49,582

45,756

47,928

51,213

Total loans

1,595,376

1,478,695

1,441,533

1,442,908

1,415,109

Less: allowance for loan losses

17,570

17,556

17,304

17,334

16,931

Net loans

$  1,577,806

$ 1,461,139

$  1,424,229

$   1,425,574

$  1,398,178







Past due and non-performing assets












Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing

$          2,070

$        2,096

$             967

$           1,482

$         1,495







Non-accrual loans

$          7,251

$        7,810

$         7,616

$           8,858

$         9,082

Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing

139

12

46

83

49

Non-performing loans

$          7,390

$        7,822

$         7,662

$           8,941

$         9,131

OREO

972

1,131

1,180

1,277

1,811

Total Non-performing assets

$          8,362

$        8,953

$         8,842

$         10,218

$       10,942




















Three Months Ended March 31,

Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(In Thousands)

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Balance, beginning of period

$       17,556

$      17,304

$       17,334

$         16,931

$       16,560

Charge-offs

(446)

(5)

(65)

(7)

(138)

Recoveries

10

7

35

10

9

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(436)

2

(30)

3

(129)

Provision for loan losses

450

250

-

400

500

Balance, end of period

$       17,570

$      17,556

$       17,304

$         17,334

$       16,931

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







As of 




June 30




2022

2021



Tangible Equity





Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$   195,032

$  204,419



Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss

26,559

(1,610)



Intangible Assets

(32,825)

(33,081)



Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

188,766

169,728



Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2021 stock Dividend

3,970,153

3,990,359



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$       47.55

$      42.53









As of 




June 30




2022

2021



Tangible Equity per share





Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP

$       49.12

$      51.23



Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)

6.69

(0.41)



Book value per share

55.81

50.82



Adjustments for intangible assets

(8.26)

(8.29)



Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP

$       47.55

$      42.53














For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30

June 30


2022

2021

2022

2021

Return on Average Tangible Equity





Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$   199,864

$  203,023

$   206,155

$  200,832

Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (Income)

21,064

(1,409)

12,529

(1,915)

Average Intangible Assets

(32,876)

(33,027)

(32,916)

(33,012)

Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP

188,052

168,587

185,768

165,905

Net Income

$       6,901

$      6,647

$     13,641

$    15,110

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity

14.68 %

15.77 %

14.69 %

18.22 %







For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30

June 30


2022

2021

2022

2021

Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding BOLI Death Benefits





Net Income

$       6,901

$      6,647

$     13,641

$    15,110

BOLI death benefits

-

-

-

(1,155)

Net Income excluding merger and acquisition costs

$         6,901

$      6,647

$     13,641

$    13,955

Average Assets

2,207,728

2,008,178

2,177,203

1,963,010

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding BOLI Death Benefits

1.25 %

1.32 %

1.25 %

1.42 %






Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP

$     220,928

$  201,614

$   218,684

$  198,917

Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding BOLI Death Benefits

12.49 %

13.19 %

12.48 %

14.03 %






Earnings per share, excluding death activity of former employees





Net Income

$         6,901

$      6,647

$       13,641

$    15,110

BOLI death benefits

-

-

-

(1,155)

After Tax deferred compensation reversal for former employee

-

-

-

(316)

Net income excluding one time items

$         6,901

$      6,647

$       13,641

$    13,639

Number of shares used in computation - basic

3,973,402

3,983,274

3,969,621

3,984,970

Earnings per share, excluding death activity of former employees non-GAAP

1.74

1.67

3.43

3.42












For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


June 30

June 30

Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total interest income

$     19,407

$    18,075

$     37,222

$    36,370

Total interest expense

1,678

1,863

3,231

3,717

Net interest income

17,729

16,212

33,991

32,653

Tax equivalent adjustment

250

234

469

485

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)

$     17,979

$    16,446

$     34,460

$    33,138

