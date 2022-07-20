SymphonyAI Appoints Senior Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Partnerships

Tech leader Kumar Abhimanyu to lead expansion of partnerships across vertical enterprise AI businesses as company growth continues

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today that Kumar Abhimanyu ("Abhi") has joined the company as senior vice president and global head of strategic partnerships.

Abhi will oversee the management and expansion of partner relationships across SymphonyAI's vertical businesses. The company is growing rapidly, with more than 1,400 customers in industries including financial crime prevention, retail, CPG, manufacturing, media, public sector, and IT. In addition to working with existing partners, Abhi will create and maintain processes to secure new partnerships and seamlessly integrate those brought in via all growth channels.

"The evolution of our business requires ongoing communication and collaboration with our partners," said SymphonyAI CEO Sanjay Dhawan. "Our data operations, technology stack, and vertical expertise set us apart, and together with technology and go-to-market partners, we create joint success and value for our customers and our own businesses. Abhi's depth of experience in managing and growing partnerships in the tech sector will further support and enhance that strategy to support our growth."

"The combination of SymphonyAI's technology and human expertise is unlike any other enterprise AI offering," said Abhimanyu. "Strategic partnerships with market-leading companies are core to our growth strategy and global market leadership. To keep scaling and supporting pipeline velocity, we are combining the global field sales force for the vertical segments with the global partner ecosystem for rapid sales growth. I look forward to working with SymphonyAI's existing and future technology and go-to-market partners to increase the market impact and accelerate the digital transformation journey of our customers."

Abhi joins SymphonyAI from Cerence, where he was senior vice president leading global client-facing functions, including field sales, channel partnerships, sales engineering, and commercial sales operations. Previously, he was the vice president of Samsung/HARMAN, focused on SaaS solutions for automotive, hi-tech, media, and communications industries. Before that, Abhi held senior positions with frog design, Capgemini/Aricent, and General Motors/Hughes Software supporting clients worldwide across engineering, product management, business unit management, and sales leadership roles.

Abhi's appointment comes on the heels of several executive announcements. To see recent appointments, please refer to https://www.symphonyai.com/news/.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, IT/enterprise service management, and the public sector. SymphonyAI has many leading enterprise customers in each of these industries. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly, thanks to the work of 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani.

