Poll: Most Americans Agree Texas is a Good Place to Start a Business and Raise a Family

New national poll from Crosswind Media & Public Relations shows Americans outside of the

state believe Texas is a good place to start a business (53%) and raise a family (52%).

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from Crosswind Media & Public Relations and Rasmussen Reports asked Americans outside of Texas their opinion of the Lone Star State. The poll revealed the following results:

27% of Americans polled have a very positive view of Texas .

18% have a somewhat positive view.

14% of Americans polled said they have a somewhat negative view of the state.

17% held a very negative view.

21% of those surveyed held a neutral view of the state.

"Overall, the state of the Texas brand continues to be strong and durable," said Crosswind President and CEO Thomas Graham, "with Americans continuing to view Texas favorably and recognizing the Texas business climate and family values as favorable traits."

The poll showed that Americans outside the state continue to hold a positive view about Texas being a good environment to start a business (53%) and raise a family (52%). When it comes to Texas's business environment, only 11% of people surveyed had a somewhat bad view, and 12% held a very bad view. Additionally, only 14% of survey participants held a somewhat bad view of Texas being a good state to raise a family, with 18% of Americans having a very bad view.

"These are challenging times for the nation and for Texans," said Graham, noting that the survey of 845 American adult non-Texans was conducted July 11-12 in the midst of national headlines about inflation, rising gas prices, power grid resiliency, border security, and school shootings. "Despite these headlines, most Americans believe what Texans rightly know: the brand of the Lone Star State remains strong."

"Rising gas prices could account for an interesting twist in the survey," said Graham. He points out that while 56% of respondents believe Texas is a very good (21%) or somewhat good (35%) travel destination for vacations, 61% say they are somewhat unlikely (20%) or very unlikely (41%) to travel to the state for a vacation within the next year.

Graham is also author of the Branding Texas newsletter that monitors attitudes about the state in national and international media coverage.

Crosswind Media & Public Relations:

Crosswind Media & Public Relations is one of the leading firms in the U.S., ranking in the top 100 nationally. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Crosswind's roots are in Texas and serves clients around the world. The agency specializes in brand management, crisis communication, thought leadership and event planning and serves clients in the energy, infrastructure, entertainment, education, technology, banking & finance, and health care sectors. For more information or for a copy of the poll's crosstabs, please send a request to media@crosswindpr.com.

Methodology:



In this survey of 845 non-Texas adults across the United States, there is a +/- 3% margin of error assuming a 95 percent confidence interval. Data for this study were collected between July 11-12, 2022. Adults in this study represent residents of U.S. states excluding Texas. A screener question was used to exclude respondents who currently reside in Texas. Read more about the methodology.

