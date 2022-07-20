Pando recognized as a Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pando , a global leader in supply chain technology with a presence across the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Pando is the partner of choice for Fortune 500 manufacturers, retailers, and logistics companies globally. The company's modern, unified SaaS platform for supply chain execution provides deep industry expertise embedded in an intuitive user experience; it comes pre-integrated with enterprise systems and leverages network data for intelligence. Pando helps its clients realize value in 45-90 days by reducing freight costs, improving service levels, and reducing their carbon footprint.

(PRNewswire)

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Each year, the forum announces the top 100 most promising Technology Pioneers - companies that tackle issues from the likes of sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more. Pando joins an elite club of Technology Pioneers in 2022 whose alumni include Airbnb, Google, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, and Twitter.

With Pando's selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO & Co-founder, Nitin Jayakrishnan, will be invited to participate in World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. Pando will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next few years, working with global leaders to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency for the society.

"All the brands we love and live with have been on a truck, train, or ship to get to us. Logistics is the beating heart of society and the global economy, and Pando aims to make these brands more affordable, accessible, and environmentally friendly by solving for global logistics." said Nitin, "It's great to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum, and we look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues along with the fellow pioneers in creating a global impact."

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22

About Pando : Pando is a global leader in supply chain technology, building the world's fastest, and highest ROI-driven Logistics Cloud. Pando is the partner of choice for Fortune 500 enterprises globally, with a presence across APAC, Middle East, and US.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PandoCorp Pvt Ltd