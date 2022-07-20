Outsider partners with On3 in a strategic alliance for exclusive sales representation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsider and On3 announce an exclusive alliance for sales and sponsorship representation of On3's national media brand assets and 20+ fan site network. Under this partnership, On3 and Outsider teams will work closely to develop and establish On3's sponsorship business and direct sales channel.

This partnership marks a new chapter for On3 to develop a direct sales channel for advertisers and sponsors. The business primarily has been a premium subscription model with a robust programmatic digital media business. Outsider is building a best-in-class brand partnerships organization under the leadership of recently appointed CEO Deirdre Lester and intends to partner with select publishers aligned to the brand, who are authorities in their respective categories and deliver highly engaged communities.

"In less than a year since launching On3 and approximately a year from the changes to NCAA NIL rules, On3 has established its brand as a leader in the college sports digital media and data landscape. On3 is emerging as the clear authority in NIL news, deal information, and NIL valuation," says Deirdre Lester. "With more than 250 full-time content creators, highlighted by Ivan Maisel, Chad Simmons, Matt Zenitz, and the On3 fan site network, which is home to arguably the most rabid sports fans in America, I'm confident that this partnership will resonate with the brand marketplace."

"Deirdre has executed at the highest levels at best-in-class digital brands her entire career. She has a proven track record of building a world-class national sales organization," says On3 CEO and Founder, Shannon Terry. "On3 creates so much original content and shows from the best news breakers in college sports. Deirdre and her team have the experience and relationships to drive brand partnerships and create significant revenue for On3 while also creating an incremental revenue stream for Outsider. It is a perfect match."

Outsider will work closely with the content and product teams at On3 to develop a go-to-market strategy around sponsorship opportunities and identify business prospects.

On3 is the premier college sports digital media, data, and marketing company for fans, media, coaches, and athletes. On3 features the defacto athlete and team database in the category, and more than 250 full-time content creators focused on the key topics of college sports today – recruiting, transfer portal, NIL, coaching transaction, and the draft.

Outsider is a media and lifestyle company that celebrates American culture through the entertainment, sports, and news we cover and the authentic goods we create.

