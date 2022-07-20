NEO Semiconductor to Present New Memory and Storage Architectures in Keynote Address at Flash Memory Summit 2022

CEO Andy Hsu will introduce new ways to overcome 3D NAND flash and DRAM limitations

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO Semiconductor, a leading developer of innovative architectures for 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory, today announced its participation at Flash Memory Summit 2022, taking place in person in Santa Clara, California, on August 2-4. The company CEO, Andy Hsu, will deliver a keynote address titled New Memory and Storage Architectures for Enterprise and Consumer Products on August 3 at 11:40 a.m. Pacific Time.

Flash Memory Summit is the world's largest storage industry show and draws record attendance, including global enterprises seeking new and powerful solutions. As digital transformation accelerates in all industries and sectors, enterprise and consumer workloads increasingly demand higher-performance memory and storage. Yet, conventional DRAM and 3D NAND flash pose limitations.

In his keynote, Mr. Hsu will address these challenges and how rethinking memory and storage architectures can significantly reduce data latency, lower power, and improve throughput. He will share innovative ways to design sustainable memory architectures that accelerate cloud and enterprise data center performance along with enabling cost-efficient consumer and mobile devices.

"We are a small startup with big ambitions to radically disrupt the industry," says Andy Hsu, Founder and CEO of NEO Semiconductor and an accomplished technology inventor with more than 120 granted U.S. patents. "I'm truly looking forward to sharing our newest groundbreaking architectures at Flash Memory Summit 2022 that create unprecedented value for semiconductor companies manufacturing memory products, and cloud providers and enterprise companies implementing storage solutions."

NEO is the company behind the world's fastest 3D NAND flash and lowest power DRAM memory architectures. In 2020, Flash Memory Summit presented the company with the Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup award for its groundbreaking 3D NAND architecture, X-NAND.

NEO Semiconductor is a high-tech company focused on advancing 3D NAND flash and DRAM memory technologies. The company was founded in 2012 by Andy Hsu and a team in San Jose, California, and owns more than 20 U.S. patents. In 2020, the company made a breakthrough in 3D NAND architecture named X-NAND that can achieve SLC performance at TLC and QLC densities to provide high-speed, low-cost solutions for many applications, including 5G and AI. The company presented the X-NAND architecture at Flash Memory Summit 2020 conference and won the Best of Show Award for the Most Innovative Flash Memory Startup.

