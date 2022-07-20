IDEAL AGENT® INVESTS IN NEW TECHNOLOGY INFRASTRUCTURE

Partners with SME Solutions Group, Inc. to Scale Business and Improve Customer Experience

TAMPA, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL AGENT®, the premier full-service real estate services company is partnering with SME Solutions Group, Inc. to help with its digital transformation and artificial intelligence implementation to scale the business, reduce overhead expenses and improve customer experience. IDEAL AGENT® streamlines the real estate transaction saving home sellers and buyers time and thousands in commissions due to its pre-negotiated variable commission structure, getting clients 5-star results. The company recently launched IDEAL TITLE®, IDEAL RATE™, zero mortgage lender fees, IDEAL HOME WARRANTY™, and IDEAL HOME SERVICES including discounts on moving, storage, junk removal, internet, entertainment, and home security services for a seamless, all-inclusive experience.

SME's business intelligence and cutting-edge tools will provide IDEAL AGENT® with artificial intelligence and analytics

To better scale the business and improve the comprehensive real estate transaction and customer experience, SME's business intelligence and cutting-edge tools will provide IDEAL AGENT® with artificial intelligence and analytics on agent performance, recruiting, selection and modeling capabilities for improved client pairing based on agent success, geography and ranking formulas as well as market analysis and data warehousing for enhanced data-driven decisions.

"At SME we take pride in vetting and being selective with any technology partners that we choose to engage with, said Chris Moyer, President & CEO. We focus on customer pain points and processes, and we align with enterprise products and solutions that actually work, add value, and provide ROI. And the fact that we get to do that with a great organization like Ideal Agent is really exciting."

SME's cutting-edge technology stack includes Matillion, Snowflake, and ThoughtSpot. Matillion is a purpose-built ELT platform for cloud data warehouses, including Snowflake, that will be utilized to build efficient and resilient data pipelines. Snowflake is a flexible cloud data warehouse that will be set up to maximize cost saving benefits while preserving performance. ThoughtSpot, SaaS search-based analytics, will allow IDEAL AGENT® users to write natural keyword searches that instantly live-query data and build their own analytical dashboards without the need for IT provisioning or BI backlog.

"We're excited to implement SME's technology to better integrate our disparate data and insights, said Zavier Rodriguez, CTO of IDEAL AGENT®. Digital Transformation is not just about the technology or software, it's about the use case and need. It includes data governance, data integrity and data trust, as well as providing data literacy and excited for SME to bridge the gap."

About SME Solutions Group, Inc

SME Solutions Group, Inc. brings together an exciting, comprehensive portfolio of digital transformation and data enablement services. Established in 2011, Tampa-based SME Solutions Group, Inc. has been committed to building cohesion between technology, process, and organizational goals for companies across the nation, in various industries. SME's "out of the box" solution allows companies to do more with less effort, delivering high quality analytical experiences from first engagement, right through to full data literacy. It turns data into an asset that supports businesses to learn about new opportunities, hidden threats, evolving customer expectations, and staying competitive in the cutting-edge marketplace. For more information, visit www.smesgroup.com

About IDEAL AGENT®

Tampa-based IDEAL AGENT®, established in 2016, is the nation's fastest-growing, premier, full-service real estate services company. Recognized as a leader in modernizing real estate transactions, IDEAL AGENT® makes the home buying and selling process easy and profitable by providing a seamless online experience, ranking number one in real estate on Trustpilot. IDEAL AGENT®'s free service matches clients with the top 1% local and national agents from top brokerages including Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Sotheby's, Berkshire Hathaway, and more with variable commissions as low as 2% commission. IDEAL AGENT® streamlines the real estate transaction connecting all the services including title, mortgage, insurance, warranty, moving, and home services set up providing clients a seamless experience getting them 5-star results. IDEAL AGENT® has earned several accolades for excellence in real estate, sustained revenue growth, and is distinguished as one of the "The Next 1000" by Forbes, 21 Startups to Watch and Fast 50 honoree by Tampa Bay Business Journal, USF Fast 56 and Tampa Bay Times Best Places to Work.

