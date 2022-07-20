Chad Reed joins Ken Roczen and a field of world class riders in the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship.

Melbourne Announced as WSX Championship Host City in Multiyear Deal, Exclusively for the Australian and New Zealand Region

QUEENSLAND, Australia, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Melbourne was announced as host of round 02, and the exclusive Australian city to secure the rights to host a round of the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2022 - 2024. Following on from Round 01 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Saturday 8 October, the WSX Australian Grand Prix, will transform Melbourne's Marvel Stadium into the ultimate dirt battlefield for two days of unmissable action on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22.

Australian & global supercross superstar, Chad Reed, has been confirmed to come out of retirement to challenge for his third FIM World Supercross Championship title, in the WSX (450cc) category. Reed joins the well-established American supercross operation, MDK Motorsports.

"Opportunities like WSX don't come along every day. After two years of retirement, I have a new perspective on racing at the highest level. I am beyond excited to get back on the bike, into the athletic mindset and ready to compete to win in October," said Reed. "I haven't raced in Melbourne since 2019, so it'll be an unbelievable experience to get back there in October and go up against the best current riders in the world. It's going to be an epic experience competing for an FIM-sanctioned World Championship."

The Australian Champion will join a star-studded field of world-class riders including current World number two, German, Ken Roczen, World number ten Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Cole Seely and more from the USA, with the UK's best Dean Wilson (Scotland) and Max Anstie (Britain), going head-to-head with the remaining field made up of riders from France, Italy, Brazil and more.

"The addition of two-time FIM World supercross legend and two-time world champion Chad Reed to the ten team and 40 world class rider field is incredible," said Adam Bailey, SX Global's managing director – motorsport. "He only adds to what is already a star-studded lineup of the world's best supercross riders and it's going to be great watching him mix it with the likes of Roczen and Brayton. The WSX Championship is the future of World Supercross."

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is a comprehensive global Championship series led by SX Global in Australia. The global Championship series represents the most progressive and ambitious platform to elevate the sport of supercross and expand its appeal across the globe. WSX will follow the established two-class format, with each independently owned team fielding four riders – two in the 450cc class, and two in the 250cc class with a prize purse of up to USD$250,000 at each round.

