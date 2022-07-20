Blink49 Studios and Bell Media Strike Long-Term Pact with World Renowned Entertainer Lilly Singh

Blink49 Studios and Bell Media Sign First-Look Global Scripted and

Second-Look Unscripted Deal with Lilly Singh's Unicorn Island Productions

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Blink49 Studios and Bell Media announced today they are partnering with world renowned entertainer Lilly Singh and her company Unicorn Island Productions on a unique first-look global scripted and second-look unscripted deal.

Lilly Singh (CNW Group/Bell Media) (PRNewswire)

Spearheaded by Singh and Polly Auritt, Head of Development at Unicorn Island Productions, as well as Carolyn Newman, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted and Virginia Rankin, Executive Producer for Blink49 Studios, the deal will focus on creating and producing compelling television content that showcases underrepresented communities.

"We're delighted to be in business with Lilly and Polly who are passionate storytellers, particularly when it comes to underrepresented voices in our media landscape," added John Morayniss, CEO, Blink49 Studios. "We're also excited to be partnering with Bell Media, Canada's leading content creation company, on this unprecedented deal. Bell Media is taking a leadership role in supporting Canadian talent like Lilly, and entering into this innovative studio partnership with Blink49 will ensure the content coming from Unicorn Island Productions will reach audiences in Canada and around the world."

"A native of Scarborough, Ontario, Lilly is a singular creative talent, and along with Polly and the team at Unicorn Island Productions, has a distinct perspective that is so compelling for viewers," said Justin Stockman, VP Content Development and Programming, Bell Media. "Bell Media is thrilled to join forces with our partners at Blink49 to work with Lilly and the team at Unicorn Island Productions on developing content and amplifying new voices."

"I am thrilled to be collaborating with Blink49 Studios and Bell Media since they are likeminded champions of underrepresented voices. With their support, I'm looking forward to bringing compelling and inclusive stories to audiences around the world," added Singh.

Projects developed under the pact will be executive produced by Singh, Auritt, Newman and Rankin with Blink49 Studios handling production and the worldwide distribution.

Named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment list, Fast Company's Most Creative People and as one of the most influential people on the internet by TIME, Lilly Singh is a multi-faceted entertainer, actress, producer, writer, creator and a New York Times bestselling author. She is a leading force in the digital world having amassed a global audience of more than 38-million followers across her social media channels. This year, Singh was a judge on CityTV's Canada's Got Talent, was part of the star-studded cast for the DreamWorks Animation action-comedy The Bad Guys and launched her book club Lilly's Library that spotlights South Asian stories for everyone. Up next, she will headline the new Disney+ comedy series The Muppets Mayhem alongside several Muppet stars. Singh is also a co-owner of Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League.

Blink49 Studios is a content venture with Endeavor Content as its anchor investor and lead strategic partner. Focusing heavily on a creative-first approach, Blink49 Studios is dedicated to partnering with best-in-class writers, creators and producers, as well as aggressively pursuing IP in Canada and throughout the world. The indie studio is committed to applying significant resources to support new and diverse Canadian voices.

ABOUT BLINK49 STUDIOS

Co-founded in 2021 by industry veterans CEO John Morayniss, Non-Executive Vice Chair Patrice Theroux, COO Jeff Lynas and CFO Nelson Kuo-Lee, Blink49 Studios is a full-service indie studio focused on the development, production, and monetization of premium scripted and unscripted content for a global market. Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Los Angeles, Blink49 Studios was formed in partnership with its anchor investor and lead strategic partner Endeavor Content. With a combined experience of innovative deal-making and strong relationships in the creative community, Blink49 Studios takes a content-first approach by partnering with best-in-class writers, creators, producers, and talent as well as supporting new and diverse voices.

ABOUT BELL MEDIA

Bell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media, including 35 television stations that are part of the CTV and Noovo networks; 27 specialty channels, including sports leaders TSN and RDS; streaming services Crave, TSN Direct and RDS Direct; the iHeartRadio Canada brand encompassing 215 music channels, including 109 radio stations in 58 Canadian markets; and the Astral out-of-home advertising network. Bell Media is also a partner in Pinewood Toronto Studios, Montréal's Grande Studios, Just for Laughs and the Dome Productions Partnership, one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

ABOUT UNICORN ISLAND PRODUCTIONS

Founded by Lilly Singh in 2018, Unicorn Island Productions extends Lilly's passion and commitment to break boundaries in storytelling and representation. Unicorn Island Productions showcases the stories of people long underrepresented and underestimated in media, with a focus on South Asian perspectives. Along with Unicorn Island's Head of Development Polly Auritt, the production house is developing numerous projects across film and television including the upcoming YouTube Originals Kids & Family series, The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island, which will debut in 2023. Unicorn Island Productions has a first-look scripted deal with Blink49 Studios and a first-look unscripted deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Bell Media.Logo (CNW Group/Bell Media) (PRNewswire)

Blink49 Studios.logo (CNW Group/Bell Media) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bell Media