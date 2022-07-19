TALENTI® PARTNERS WITH BLACK FOOD FOLKS TO HONOR FOUR CULINARY CREATORS MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THE CULINARY WORLD

In recognition of their impact, Talenti is celebrating the four culinary creators by providing monetary grants to support their work and creating a limited-edition tasting menu

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand that sources inspiration from the culinary world, Talenti is committed to supporting diverse culinary creators and celebrating their heritage, culture and contributions to their communities. That's why, this National Culinary Arts Month, Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto is partnering with Black Food Folks to amplify the voices of and provide monetary grants to four trailblazing Black culinary creators. This is the third consecutive year that Talenti has partnered with Black Food Folks, a fellowship of Black professionals in food and drink, to provide grants and recognition to culinary creators and celebrate their craftsmanship.

Talenti is honoring Maya-Camille Broussard, a native of Chicago's South Side and founder of Justice of the Pies, as the Culinary Creator Hero. Maya-Camille founded Justice of the Pies in honor of her late father and gives back to her community in his memory through her culinary workshop I KNEAD LOVE which supports children who reside in lower income communities affected by food insecurities. This fall, Maya-Camille plans to achieve her dream by opening her first-ever Justice of the Pies storefront on the South Side of Chicago. In addition to selling delicious pies, Maya-Camille hopes to create a space that brings together her community and fosters relationships. In addition to Maya-Camille, three additional individuals are receiving grants and being recognized as the brand's Culinary Creator Honorees: Jasmine Macon, Felicia Mayden and Ashleigh Pearson.

Together with the Culinary Creator Honorees, Talenti is releasing a limited-edition Tasting Menu that will include delicious treats created by Jasmine, Felicia, and Ashleigh, using their favorite Talenti Gelato. The limited-edition recipes can be found at each of their establishments from July 18th to August 14th.

"At Talenti, we are so inspired by the work Maya-Camille, Jasmine, Felicia and Ashleigh are doing in their communities and sharing their love of food and giving back in meaningful ways," said Russel Lilly, General Manager, North American Ice Cream at Unilever. "We are proud to continue supporting local businesses and celebrating the successes of the Black culinary community, while giving them a platform and resources to amplify their voices and expand their culinary reach."

Talenti is celebrating Maya-Camille's impact with a video that highlights her background, personal story and contributions to the culinary world. Read more on Maya-Camille on OprahDaily.com as part of Oprah Winfrey's "The Life You Want" program.

More on the Culinary Creator Honorees and their recipes:

Jasmine Macon from Charlotte, NC is paving her own culinary path and chasing her dream of opening her own donut shop, Ginger Crumb with Talenti Alphonso Mango Sorbetto. Available at Hex Coffee (1824 Statesville Ave. 101, Charlotte, NC 28206), every Saturday from July 23 to August 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. fromis paving her own culinary path and chasing her dream of opening her own donut shop, Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.), this summer. Jasmine created a Mango Donut with Basil Caramel andwith Talenti Alphonso Mango Sorbetto. Available at Hex Coffee (1824 Statesville Ave. 101,28206), every Saturday fromfrom

Felicia Mayden , executive pastry chef at Chicago, IL , participates in #BakersAgainstRacism, which connects Bakers across the globe to fight against racism, amongst other community outreach and fundraisers. Felicia's recipe incorporates Talenti Madagascan Vanilla Bean Gelato in a Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich. Available at The Emily Hotel (311 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL 60607). executive pastry chef at The Emily Hotel in, participates in #BakersAgainstRacism, which connects Bakers across the globe to fight against racism, amongst other community outreach and fundraisers. Felicia's recipe incorporates Talenti Madagascan Vanilla Bean Gelato in a Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich. Available at The Emily Hotel (311 N Morgan St,60607).

Ashleigh Pearson , of Washington D.C. , has taken her background in science and turned it into a business that delivers on her belief that luxury chocolate should be more accessible without sacrificing quality. Ashleigh created a Coconut Lime Brownie Pop with Talenti Caribbean Coconut Gelato. Available at Petite Soeur (1332 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007). of Petite Soeur in, has taken her background in science and turned it into a business that delivers on her belief that luxury chocolate should be more accessible without sacrificing quality. Ashleigh created a Coconut Lime Brownie Pop with Talenti Caribbean Coconut Gelato. Available at Petite Soeur (1332 Wisconsin Ave NW,20007).

"We are so thankful for our ongoing partnership with Talenti, a brand that shares our vision for supporting and lifting up Black culinary creators," said Clay Williams and Colleen Vincent, founders of Black Food Folks. "The grants from Talenti will allow these four women to continue the incredible work they are doing in their communities and invest in their growing culinary endeavors."

Learn more about the Culinary Creators and their recipes at TalentiGelato.com.

About Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto

Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto is crafted for taste – using only the highest quality ingredients sourced from around the world, and using a slow-cooking process that's so unmistakable – it's "Clearly Talenti." It's with this unique focus on real ingredients and craftsmanship that the brand has grown from a small gelateria in 2003 to the best-selling gelato in the United States. Packaged in recyclable and reusable containers, Talenti is not only the difference you can see, but the one you can taste.

For a full list of Talenti products and to find retail locations that sell Talenti, please visit www.TalentiGelato.com. To keep up with Talenti news, visit Talenti on Facebook, Instagram or follow us on Twitter.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

- improving the health of the planet;

- improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

- contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact:

Caroline Seelen

Caroline.Seelen@Edible-Inc.com

207-650-8210

Grant recipients from left to right: Culinary Creator Hero Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pies in Chicago, IL; Culinary Creator Honorees Jasmine Macon who plans to open Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.) in Charlotte, NC this summer, Ashleigh Pearson of Petite Soeur in Washington, DC and Felicia Mayden of The Emily Hotel in Chicago, IL. (PRNewswire)

Jasmine Macon has created a recipe for Mango Donut with Basil Caramel and Ginger Crumb with Talenti Alphonso Mango Sorbetto, which will be available at Hex Coffee, 1824 Statesville Ave. 101, Charlotte, NC 28206, every Saturday from July 23 to August 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. (PRNewswire)

Felicia Mayden has created a recipe for Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich with Talenti Madagascan Vanilla Bean Gelato, which will be available for the month of July at The Coffee Bar at The Emily Hotel, 311 N Morgan St, Chicago, IL 60607. (PRNewswire)

Ashleigh Pearson has created a recipe for Coconut Lime Brownie Pop with Talenti Caribbean Coconut Gelato, which will be available for the month of July at Petite Soeur, 1332 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007. (PRNewswire)

Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto