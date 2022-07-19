Republic Services Ahead of Pace to Reach Emissions Reduction Target

2021 Sustainability Report highlights efforts supporting decarbonization and circularity and outlines progress toward 2030 goals

PHOENIX, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company's efforts supporting decarbonization and circularity and outlines continued progress toward its ambitious 2030 sustainability goals. Achievements include a 9% reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions over the 2017 baseline year, ahead of pace to reach the Company's interim target of a 10% reduction by 2025, and development of the nation's first integrated plastics recycling facility.

"At Republic Services, we view sustainability as more than just how we operate. We see it as a platform for growth, allowing us to innovate and invest in projects that will deliver significant environmental and economic benefits over time," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "We've made ambitious, industry-leading commitments across our business to reduce emissions and decarbonize our operations. Not only are we making significant progress toward these 2030 goals, but we're helping our customers reach their own sustainability goals."

Republic's vision is to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. This approach begins with its Elements of Sustainability – Safety, Talent, Climate Leadership and Communities – which anchor the Company's 2030 goals. In addition to tracking progress toward these goals, the 2021 Sustainability Report includes new disclosures around environmental justice, supplier diversity and biodiversity conservation.

Additional highlights from the report:

Safety

Recorded 38% better safety performance than the industry average over the past 10-year period[1]

Swept the industry's Driver and Operator of the Year awards

Talent

Made notable strides with women in management, with top leadership positions more than doubling between 2019 and 2021

Unveiled two innovative talent retention and development programs – the Tech Institute and Leadership Academy

Climate Leadership

Announced development of the nation's first Polymer Center to advance plastics circularity and support recycled content goals

Formed joint venture to develop 39 landfill renewable natural gas projects, the largest RNG portfolio to date in the country

Communities

Pledged $2 million toward Phoenix's Hance Park revitalization, the Company's largest single charitable contribution to date

Positively impacted nearly 6 million people through charitable giving since 2018

In 2021, Republic Services was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the sixth consecutive year, receiving a top score for environmental reporting and materiality. The Company also was recognized on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens lists and certified as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year.

Republic Services is committed to transparency and disclosure through its sustainability reporting. In conjunction with the 2021 Sustainability Report, the Company issued its 2021 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Report, 2021 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Report and an updated report aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The company will publish its 2021 CDP Climate Change response later this month.

To learn more about Republic Services' sustainability work and to download the 2021 Sustainability Report, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior service offerings while partnering with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

[1] Based on OSHA recordable rates

