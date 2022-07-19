Jackpocket Announced as Official Digital Lottery Partner of the New York Mets

Jackpocket expands its professional sports team roster with its fourth MLB partnership this year

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and the New York Mets today announced Jackpocket as the Official Digital Lottery Partner of the Mets.

Fans in Jackpocket's active markets can use the code "LGM" at checkout to receive a free lottery ticket. Fans will have a chance to win trips to on-the-road games, including roundtrip air travel, hotel accommodations, and game-day tickets for two guests. Jackpocket will also be hosting giveaways for fans; prizes include officially licensed pieces of Mets memorabilia.

This is Jackpocket's fourth partnership with a MLB sports team, after announcing deals earlier this spring with the Minnesota Twins , Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies . In total, Jackpocket's deal with the Mets marks the eighth major league sports partnership, adding to its roster represented by the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and college athletics.

"Partnering with the Mets has been a dream of mine, especially as a baseball fan," said Jackpocket founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "New Yorkers love the lottery and Jackpocket is always looking for ways to meet players where they are. With this latest professional sports partnership, we expand on the unique experiences created for our sports fan base and provide Mets fans with a new way to play and win."

The Mets are one of the most recognized franchises in professional sports, with appearances in five World Series and two championships. The Mets, who are currently in first place in the National League East (58-35), will also play a pregame Jackpocket commercial before each of their home games at Citifield and provide Jackpocket with full in-stadium advertising on their LED ribbon board.

"As we look more and more to digital-first solutions and moments to engage with our fanbase, the New York Mets are proud to partner with Jackpocket, an institution that's trailblazing the digital lottery space," Brian Fling, Vice President of Partnerships for the Mets said. "This partnership cements our dedication to exploring new ways for fans to get excited on game day and beyond."

The deal gives Jackpocket rights to use the New York Mets official logos for online and offline marketing. Jackpocket will cross-promote on the Mets' social channels to give away free tickets and promote the exclusive sweepstakes prizes being offered.

ABOUT JACKPOCKET: Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

