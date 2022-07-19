GigaOm Recognizes Exceptional Large Enterprise Performance of Park Place Technologies' Entuity Software in Latest Network Observability Radar Report

With strong capabilities for all metrics defined in the GigaOm report, Entuity Software further solidifies its market-leading status via recognition of its highly scalable and configurable offering.

CLEVELAND, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies, the leading global data center and networking optimization firm, was featured in the most recent GigaOm Network Observability Radar Report , its first such recognition from GigaOm. Named in the report as a "leader" and "fast mover" for their Entuity Software™ product, this recognition showcases Park Place Technologies' continued innovation and focus on the evolving landscape of customer needs in the IT space.

This acknowledgment from GigaOm comes on the heels of another key industry recognition from G2, which named Entuity as a "Spring Leader'' and "High Performer" in their 2022 Network Management Software reporting.

"This esteemed GigaOm recognition, paired with our G2 status, is a one-two punch, leveraging the power of the analyst and our customer community to showcase the efficacy of this highly scalable software," said David Cramer, President of the Park Place Technologies Software, Managed and Professional Services Strategic Business Unit. "With Entuity, we're offering a best-in-class network performance, monitoring solution that is clearly recognized as a leader in the market."

The continued evolution of the product and the recent release of Entuity V20.0 in April 2022, has driven the rise of the software to its market-leading status for its event and configuration management systems, which were specifically noted as "strengths" by GigaOm in the Network Observability report.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. Powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers and our fully staffed, 24x7x365 Enterprise Operations Center, we offer a robust portfolio of IT solutions to optimize networking and data center Uptime and performance. Our services include third-party data center hardware maintenance, professional services, infrastructure managed services, network performance monitoring and hardware sales. Through our unique and fully integrated DMSO (Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize) approach, customers enjoy streamlined infrastructure monitoring and management, cost efficiencies, less chaos, and faster mean-time-to-resolution – ultimately providing the freedom to think bigger. Park Place's industry-leading and award-winning services include Park Place Hardware Maintenance™, Park Place Professional Services™, ParkView Managed Services™, Entuity Software™ and Curvature Hardware sales. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com . Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

