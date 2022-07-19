Dr. Ron Paul joins BullionMax, tells Americans, "Gold should be in the hands of the people."

Author, Educator and Activist Dr. Ron Paul Interviewed on BullionMax Precious Metals Podcast Dr. Ron Paul joins BullionMax, tells Americans, "Gold should be in the hands of the people."

TORRANCE, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precious metals dealer BullionMax is thrilled to welcome Dr. Ron Paul, former Congressman from Texas, to the BullionMax weekly podcast .

BullionMax - Wholesale Precious Metals Made Easy (PRNewswire)

"Gold should be in the hands of the people." - Dr. Ron Paul

BullionMax is a relatively new precious metals retailer built by a team of industry insiders focused on offering dealer prices, demystifying the marketplace and making it easy for everyday Americans to buy gold coins .

The BullionMax mission fits right in with Ron Paul's beliefs. During his time in Congress, Dr. Paul served on the House Subcommittee on Domestic Monetary Policy. In 1982, he served on the U.S. Gold Commission, commissioned by Congress to evaluate the role of gold in the American financial system. Dr. Paul believes gold has served a crucial role in our nation's history. The breakdown of the gold standard resulted in a financial market disconnected from reality, an unchecked government and, ultimately, a loss of American liberty. Leaving the gold standard, according to Ron Paul, "releases unlimited spending by the government. It's a vehicle of taxation, diluting the value of the dollars you get to keep."

The ultimate purpose of a monetary standard, Dr. Paul reminds us, isn't so much to ensure stable prices as to establish "trust and honesty." In an era when unelected bureaucrats on the Federal Reserve Board can magically conjure $6.3 trillion new dollars into existence, can we trust the dollar?

He pulled no punches. He said of the U.S. dollar, "Fraud. It's a vicious form of counterfeiting, and it's the biggest con game that's ever been perpetuated on a people through the worldwide conditions it's created."

Ron Paul believes sound money (intrinsically-valuable money) is the cornerstone of an honest and fair economy. He suggested gold coins as a replacement for the dollar and used both as currency in everyday transactions and as a unit of account.

Honest money, like the gold and silver coins our Founding Fathers used to pay their bills, is more than just currency. It's an unhackable, uninflatable, safe store of value that's still there when the lights go out.

Dr. Paul said loud and clear, "Gold should be in the hands of the people." BullionMax couldn't agree more.

The BullionMax weekly podcast regularly interviews top names in the precious metals industry like David Hunter , but that's not all. Hosts Mark Alyn and Sean Reynolds also explore the stories behind famous coins like the Krugerrand .

About BullionMax

BullionMax set out to build a customer-first organization by investing in innovation, leadership, and world-class service so that customers can feel confident, safe, and secure in their precious metals purchase. With a focus on long-term customer relationships, BullionMax offers dealer pricing on precious metals essentials with a no-frills shopping experience. If you believe investing in precious metals is the cornerstone to financial security, you can buy gold coins at BullionMax.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BullionMax